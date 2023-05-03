Volland is pleased to share the work of the Flint Hills artist Philip Heying.
Heying moved to Matfield Green, about an hour and a half south of Volland, late in 2019. Since then, he has immersed himself in the landscape: researching, meeting landowners, and photographing. Heying was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship, one of the art world’s most prestigious prizes, for the project in 2022.
Country | Citizens gives viewers a fresh look at the Flint Hills, one that goes beyond surface level beauty. Heying’s photographs challenge viewers to think about the delicate ecosystem and the possible futures that can be learned from the landscape. Viewers will see the Flint Hills in ways that are often glossed over, such as the winter months and streams.
The Citizens portion of the exhibit puts the area’s wildlife front and center. The ongoing body of work shows the full range of emotion of the animals living in an endangered environ. Deer bicker and look around curiously, and at other times coyotes keep watch on a game trail.
The artist will be present on May 20 for the opening of Country | Citizens. The gallery will be open from 1-4pm with remarks to begin at 2pm. Free admission. Light refreshments served.
