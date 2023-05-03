Volland.jpg

A temperate spring feeding the headwaters of the South Fork Cottonwood River in winter, -2 degrees Fahrenheit (2) - 26 December 2022 4:24pm

 Philip Heying

Volland is pleased to share the work of the Flint Hills artist Philip Heying.

Heying moved to Matfield Green, about an hour and a half south of Volland, late in 2019. Since then, he has immersed himself in the landscape: researching, meeting landowners, and photographing. Heying was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship, one of the art world’s most prestigious prizes, for the project in 2022.