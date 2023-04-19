Riley Co Fire

Fire fighters near Indian Hill Rd. fight wildfire.

 Courtesy Photo Riley County

(Riley County, KS - April 19, 2023) At 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 18, Riley County Fire District #1 was dispatched to the area near Indian Hill Road and Halls Ravine Road for reports of wildfire. Strong winds spread embers from a large fire burning on the Pottawatomie County side of the Big Blue River channel across the river and ignited grass and timber on the Riley County side.

The Riley County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) declared a local disaster emergency the afternoon of April 18, activating disaster emergency plans to help fight the wildfire which was spreading rapidly in steep and wooded terrain. The declaration was issued because the rapidly growing fire had the potential to cause wide-spread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in disaster proportions.