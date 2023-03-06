MANHATTAN, Kan. – Eating healthy can be a challenge with busy lifestyles, but small changes can benefit your overall health. Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee encourages daily physical activity and replacing some foods with more nutritious options.

“The concept of nutrition includes choosing healthful foods, then after consumption, the body breaks the foods down into the nutrients that provide fuel for our bodies. So, for example, a fresh orange would be more nutritious than a can of orange soda,” Blakeslee said.