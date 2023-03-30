It’s never too late to participate in the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program. New groups can always join to make a difference in communities and help the environment at the same time.
In addition, KDOT created an incentive stipend last year for groups that actively participate in the program to help with increased amounts of trash along highways and limited staff.
The stipend is $190 per highway section, which is generally two miles long. Adopt-A-Highway groups receiving $600 or more in payments in a calendar year will be issued a 1099 tax form. New and existing groups will be able to submit a request for payment after their group completes a highway cleanup. The group will submit forms identifying the location, date, number of volunteers and number of bags as well as before and after photos of the site.
Any non-profit group that does not discriminate upon the basis of race, religion or gender can join and there is no cost to the group. Members must be at least 11 years old and have adequate adult supervision. Groups have clean ups three times a year and are recognized for their efforts with signs marking their sections of highway.
Adopt-A-Highway groups are gearing up for the annual Clean Up Kansas Campaign, which takes place during the month of April. All Adopt-A-Highway groups are encouraged, but not required, to participate in the statewide event.
Groups clean their sections of roadway three times a year at their convenience. For more information or to sign up, contact the Adopt-A-Highway coordinator at the closest KDOT Area Office –
Northeast Kansas
Horton, 1686 1st Avenue East, (785) 486-2142
Olathe, 1290 S.W. Enterprise, (913) 942-3100
Bonner Springs, 650 N. K-7 Hwy, (913) 942-3040
Topeka 101 Gage Blvd., (785) 296-2291
Wamego, 1425 W. U.S. 24, (785) 456-2353
North Central Kansas
Clay Center, 731 W. Crawford, (785) 632-3108
Mankato, 725 East South St., (785) 378-3166
Marion, 1021 N. Cedar St., (620) 382-3717
Ellsworth, 202 W. 15th, (785) 472-4447
Northwest Kansas
Phillipsburg, 1777 Highway 183, (785) 302-6200
Atwood, 21051 Highway 36, (785) 513-4000
Hays, 1811 W. Frontier Road, (785) 625-9718
Oakley, 3501 Highway 40, (785) 953-6000
Southeast Kansas
Iola, 1720 N. State, (620) 901-6555
Garnett, 507 N. Maple, (785) 433-6100
Independence, 3097 W. Main, (620) 577-7310
Pittsburg, 1813 W. 4th, (620) 308-7610
South Central Kansas
Pratt 309 Iowa, (620) 508-7300
El Dorado, 205 Oil Hill Road, (316) 251-6568
Winfield, 7093 U.S. 160, (620) 705-6389
Great Bend, 204 E. Highway 56, (620) 603-7170
Wichita, 3200 East 45th St. North, (316) 744-1271
Southwest Kansas
Syracuse, 910 N. Main, (620) 384-7821
Ulysses, 325 W. Oklahoma Terrace, (620) 356-1531
Dodge City, 11310 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd., (620) 682-7905
