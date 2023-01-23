The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee (SMC) is seeking professional artists or artist teams to develop innovative, original art to be incorporated as part of the new display at the Kansas State Capitol building. A dedicated website is under construction at: kssuffragist.org.

The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee grew from the work of the League of Women Voters of Kansas (LWVK) and the Kansas American Association of University Women (AAUW) which formed to celebrate the centennial of the 19th amendment. The SMC 's goal is to commemorate the Kansas women who had statewide and/or national impact or importance in achieving