Buff Soldier.jpg

Buffalo Soldier Memorial

 Courtesy Photo

“Buffalo soldiers” is a term to describe the African-American members of the Army who served with distinction in the 1800s. Their service eventually paved the way for an integrated military and society – and it all began in rural Kansas.

In 1827, U.S. Army Colonel (later Brigadier General) Henry Leavenworth received orders to survey sites along the Missouri River for a military post. After study, he recommended a site on the west bluffs above the Missouri River. This became Fort Leavenworth.