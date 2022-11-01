TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday, November 1 and remain in effect through March 31.

With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the Cold Weather Rule could be more critical than ever in keeping individuals and families safe and connected. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Midwest households heating with natural gas could see their bills increase by 33%. Those using electric heat could pay 8% more. If the weather is colder than expected, those numbers could be higher.