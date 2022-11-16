MANHATTAN, Kan – The holiday season can be a great time for family and friends to gather, and Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said following proper food safety steps will keep uninvited guests – like foodborne bacteria – from joining the party.

“The basics of cook, chill, clean and separate should guide your meal preparation, serving and clean up,” said Blakeslee, who is also coordinator of K-State’s Rapid Response Center.