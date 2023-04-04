(Riley County, KS - April 3, 2023) The Riley County Health Department wants to keep the creepy-crawley-bitey-stingy-rashy elements of the great outdoors from ruining your summer. Visit the annual Bug-A-Palooza festival Saturday, April 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to learn how to protect yourself and your family from insect bites, snakes, poison ivy, and severe weather, all while having fun!

This free, community event will be held at the Douglass Activity Center, located at 900 Yuma Street in Manhattan.