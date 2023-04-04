(Riley County, KS - April 3, 2023) The Riley County Health Department wants to keep the creepy-crawley-bitey-stingy-rashy elements of the great outdoors from ruining your summer. Visit the annual Bug-A-Palooza festival Saturday, April 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to learn how to protect yourself and your family from insect bites, snakes, poison ivy, and severe weather, all while having fun!
This free, community event will be held at the Douglass Activity Center, located at 900 Yuma Street in Manhattan.
“After a brief hiatus during the pandemic, we’re bringing Bug-A-Palooza back this year and working with community partners to promote vector-borne disease prevention, outdoor safety, animal safety, severe weather preparedness, and more,” said Skylar German, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Riley County Health Department.
Kids and adults of all ages can learn safety tips and enjoy activities such as a plastic “fishing pond,” live non-venomous snake display, seed giveaway, sensory bin & bug search, Life Cycle of the Butterfly activity, children’s book giveaway, maggot painting, and much more. Plus, visitors will get a passport stamp for visiting different tables and can earn a prize for stopping at all the booths!
“Our main goal for this event has been to prevent vector-borne diseases such as Zika Virus and Lyme Disease from impacting someone’s life. With a little bit of awareness and education about safety practices, plus a good dose of fun, we can empower people and help keep them safe. This year, we’re thrilled to offer even more education and activities for the whole family,” said German.
“Fear of the outdoors shouldn’t keep you inside this summer! Stop by to learn how to keep yourself and your kids safe while enjoying time outside,” said Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department Director.
The 2023 community partners for Bug-A-Palooza include: Riley County Health Department, Geary County Health Department, Fort Riley Public Health, K-State Horticulture and Master Gardeners, Milford Nature Center, Kansas Science Festival, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Emergency Management,
Safe Kids Coalition, Riley County EMS, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Flint Hills Volunteer Center, K-State Entomology Club, Manhattan Free Clinic, Girl Scouts, Flint Hills Wellness Coalition, K-State Master of Public Health Program, and Sunny 102.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.