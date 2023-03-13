Turns out, time spent outside is good not only for children’s ability to be physically active. Kansas State University child development specialist Bradford Wiles says it’s pretty valuable for their minds, as well.

“There are so many benefits for adults and children to be together,” Wiles said. “Not only do we respond better mentally and physically to fresh air, but being outside typically involves some movement. It’s a great opportunity for parents and their children to learn with and from each other.”