(Riley County, KS – June 12, 2023) Riley County Health Department is offering a free screening of the documentary “The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning” at AMC Theaters in Manhattan on Tuesday, June 20 at 6:00 p.m. The film is 45 minutes, and the audience is invited to stay for a brief discussion afterward. The film is appropriate for audiences in middle school and older.
This screening is part of Riley County’s ongoing efforts to share information about the dangers of opioid use directly with youth, educators, parents, and community members.
“Always communicate with your children. It’s important to have conversations about the dangers of drug use. They know more than you think they know, and they need to hear from you as an authority in their lives,” said Asia Sampson, Community Health Educator for the Riley County Health Department.
“This is a powerful and emotional film that will challenge your notion about who is vulnerable to substance use and addiction. If we work together and support each other, we have a chance to change the outcome of someone’s life. I hope parents, young adults, teachers, and community members will attend,” said Julie Gibbs, Director of the Riley County Health Department.
Film synopsis
Chris Herren, former professional basketball player, author and wellness advocate, has shared his story of recovery with over 1 million people nationwide. The First Day film chronicles this journey revealing Herren’s vulnerability and his profound connections with high school students who, in turn, have shared their stories of struggle and strength. Through the power of storytelling, The First Day addresses issues that school systems, communities and people across the country are impacted by, directly or indirectly, each day including substance use, other harmful behaviors and mental wellness.
This film screening is made possible by support from Riley County Health Department and the CDC Overdose to Data Action Grant.
To request an informational presentation about the dangers of drug use for an organization in Riley, Geary, or Pottawatomie Counties, contact Asia Sampson at the Riley County Health Department (785) 776-4779 ext. 7645.
The Riley County Health Department promotes and protects the health and safety of our community through evidence-based practices, prevention, and education. Administrative offices are located at 2030 Tecumseh Road in Manhattan, KS. More information is available online at www.rileycountyks.gov/health. Follow the RCHD on Facebook /Rileycountyhealthdepartment, Twitter @RileyCoHealth, and Instagram /rileycountyhd.
