(Riley County, KS – June 12, 2023) Riley County Health Department is offering a free screening of the documentary “The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning” at AMC Theaters in Manhattan on Tuesday, June 20 at 6:00 p.m. The film is 45 minutes, and the audience is invited to stay for a brief discussion afterward. The film is appropriate for audiences in middle school and older.

This screening is part of Riley County’s ongoing efforts to share information about the dangers of opioid use directly with youth, educators, parents, and community members.