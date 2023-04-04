Fred the Preparendess Dog.png

Fred the Preparedness Dog

 Courtesy Photo

TOPEKA – Today, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recognizes Fred the Preparedness Dog’s retirement and honors him with the title of emeritus effective June 30, 2023.

In 2013, “Fred, a German shepherd, had just joined our family. It all started when he jumped into the bathtub,” Michael McNulty, emergency management director and handler, said. “My wife eagerly captured all his adorable dog moments with her camera. So, when Fred hopped into the tub to shelter during a weather warning, she quickly snapped a photo and sent it to me. I posted Fred’s photo on social media at work and added a caption: ‘Fred knows where to go in case of severe weather. You should too.’”