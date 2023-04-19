The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) will hold its annual Flint Hills Festival on Saturday, May 6. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Blue Earth Plaza, directly across from the FHDC at 315 South 3rd St.

Live entertainment, activities for children and adults, a wine tasting area (21+), community groups, and demonstrations make this event fun for all ages. Thanks to funding from the Dean Coughenour Trust, the festival and admission to the Discovery Center are free this day. Food trucks will be on hand selling their cuisine and vendors may have items for sale.