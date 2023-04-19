The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) will hold its annual Flint Hills Festival on Saturday, May 6. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Blue Earth Plaza, directly across from the FHDC at 315 South 3rd St.
Live entertainment, activities for children and adults, a wine tasting area (21+), community groups, and demonstrations make this event fun for all ages. Thanks to funding from the Dean Coughenour Trust, the festival and admission to the Discovery Center are free this day. Food trucks will be on hand selling their cuisine and vendors may have items for sale.
Live music begins at 10:30 a.m. with the unique blend of country, red dirt, and southern soul of Steel Skarecrow followed by a returning favorite, the Topeka High Drumline, at 12 p.m. Steel Skarecrow returns for a second set at 1:00 p.m. before the 1st Infantry Division Band finishes out the day at 3:30 p.m. showcasing their Brass Quintet and Brass Band.
Wineries participating include Highland Community College Winery, Oz Winery, and Smoky Hill Winery. Alma Creamery will also be on hand with cheese samples to complement the wine tasting.
There will be activities for kids including bounce houses, train rides, and live animal encounters. K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will have flight simulators, Manhatchet will have an axe throwing area, and Toys for Tots will be collecting toys for their annual Christmas toy drive.
Joel Condray, author of A True Kansas Treasure, will be signing copies of his book and speaking. The book tells the story of his grandfather discovering a new dinosaur skeleton on his property in Ottawa County in 1955. The book signing will be in the Atrium from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and again from 1:30-2 p.m. From 1-1:30 p.m., Joel will speak about growing up with his grandfather and hearing the story of Silvisaurus condrayi, the dinosaur named after his grandfather. Silvisaurus condrayi was recently designated as the Kansas State land fossil. Copies of the book will be available for sale in our gift store.
This is also the final weekend for Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed. Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with a T-Rex or one of the five other full skeletons on display. Take your turn at becoming a paleontologist as you dig for fossils in the dig pit.
