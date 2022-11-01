MANHATTAN, Kansas – Midwest Dream Car Collection announces the opening of their Military Month exhibit, a month-long display of historic military uniforms and vehicles (Nov 4 thru Nov 27th.) This rare exhibit will be launched with Family Day, a one-day celebration event November 5th from 11 am to 3 pm. Family Day will include activities for all ages and free museum admission for all. For this special event the Kansas National Guard will have military vehicles for guests to explore in the North parking lot in addition to the indoor museum exhibit. At 11:00 am Dr. Robert Smith of Fort Riley Museums will share a presentation on Vietnam era vehicles in the Laguna Room.

The museum’s Military Month exhibit (Nov 4-27) includes historic uniforms on loan from Fort Riley Museum’s traveling 1st Infantry display as well as a variety of military vehicles. Vehicles on exhibit include a 1944 Airborne Cushman Model 53 owned by Tod and Barbara Bunting of Topeka, a1968 Kaiser Jeep M715 owned by Mike and Kathryn Apley of Olsburg, and two Jeeps both owned by Lowell and Janice May of Manhattan (1952 Willys M38A1D, 1952 Willys M38.)