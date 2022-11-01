MANHATTAN, Kansas – Midwest Dream Car Collection announces the opening of their Military Month exhibit, a month-long display of historic military uniforms and vehicles (Nov 4 thru Nov 27th.) This rare exhibit will be launched with Family Day, a one-day celebration event November 5th from 11 am to 3 pm. Family Day will include activities for all ages and free museum admission for all. For this special event the Kansas National Guard will have military vehicles for guests to explore in the North parking lot in addition to the indoor museum exhibit. At 11:00 am Dr. Robert Smith of Fort Riley Museums will share a presentation on Vietnam era vehicles in the Laguna Room.
The museum’s Military Month exhibit (Nov 4-27) includes historic uniforms on loan from Fort Riley Museum’s traveling 1st Infantry display as well as a variety of military vehicles. Vehicles on exhibit include a 1944 Airborne Cushman Model 53 owned by Tod and Barbara Bunting of Topeka, a1968 Kaiser Jeep M715 owned by Mike and Kathryn Apley of Olsburg, and two Jeeps both owned by Lowell and Janice May of Manhattan (1952 Willys M38A1D, 1952 Willys M38.)
General museum admission is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and youth. The museum will be recognizing local military service members and veterans with free admission all month.
Doug Meloan, Director of Vehicle Operations/Curator, said he is hoping the community will attend Family Day.
“Military Month is so important to the museum, and we are excited to see it grow! This is our first year with a special day geared toward families!” said Meloan.
Chris Gergeni, Executive Director, said this is the museum’s third year to exhibit military vehicles.
“This is a special annual tradition we look forward to each year! It’s a great way to educate the public and recognize our military service members and veterans,” said Gergeni.
Cowboy Country Church will be having its annual free Harvest Festival beginning with a Cowboy Country Service at 11 a.m.. The service will be followed by a free Chuck Wagon meal, wagon rides and easy trail rides (horses not provided), a bouncy house and apple cider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.