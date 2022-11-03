Highpoint riders in the 2022 Eastern Kansas Horseman’s Association (EKHA) show circuit were recognized recently at Concordia.
“Each age division winner as well as the runner-up were presented with trophy buckles,” said Cynthia Weber, EKHA president.
Likewise, plaques with listings of top four event yearend placings in the annual 12-show season were awarded participants.
Highlight of the evening affair was distribution of memorial trophies to specific highpoint event winners honoring former EKHA riders.
Age-group highpoint and runner-up buckle winners included:
Youth six and under, Paisley Yadon and Cyler Yadon; Youth seven to nine, Kyah Keesecker and Samuel Jordan; Youth ten to 13, Rowley Keesecker and Grant Slough; Youth 14 to 18, Kaitlyn Watkins and Karlee Thrush; Adults 19-40, Desiree Yadon and Alaura Zimmerman; Adults 41-60, Cynthia Weber and Jennifer Godfrey; Adults 61 and over, Frank Buchman and Sheila Litke.
In addition to the highpoint age-group recognition, Kaitlyn Watkins, Salina Silver Spurs Saddle Club, received a number of other awards during the evening. With her horse Holly’s Peppy Doc, she received the high point junior horse and rider unit award, and the pair tied for the highpoint horse award. She also received the Ratchet Moon Memorial Award for having the fastest run in the cloverleaf race at the EKHA state show.
Paislee and Cyler Yadon, Sheila Litke, and Daleyna King of the Santa Fe Saddle Club at Council Grove rode Zippin My socks Up to tie for the highpoint horse award.
Highpoint senior horse and rider unit went to Kathy Martin riding Scanner while representing Clay Center’s Cowboys For Christ Club.
Cynthia Weber, Salina Silver Spurs, rode Poco’s Little Wimpy to win the Super Horse Award.
Top four point earning clubs in EKHA shows for the 2022 season in order were Salina Silver Spurs, Washington County Saddle Club, Santa Fe Saddle Club, and Crossroads Saddle Club.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 3:04 pm
