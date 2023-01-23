MANHATTAN, Kan – Food waste is common in households after the holidays, but also happens year around. Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said in almost 32% of average households, leftover food -- along with forgotten food -- is wasted.

“Of all of the sources of wasted food, residential homes make up 37.2% of surplus food wasted,” Blakeslee said, adding that many studies have shown that wasted food fills up landfills and causes more damage to the environment than other factors.