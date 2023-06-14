- It may feel a bit gloomy to pick off fading flowers from the yard’s plants.
But Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said you’re actually setting plants up for success by pinching off spent flowers, a process called deadheading.
“Some plants will bloom more profusely if the old, spent flowers are removed,” Upham said.
“Annuals, especially, focus their energy on seed production to insure that the species survives. If you remove the old flowers, the energy normally used to produce seed is now available to produce more flowers.”
Normally, gardeners can deadhead flowers by simply pinching them off with a thumb and finger, but some tougher stems may require scissors or pruning shears.
Upham said some perennials also benefit from deadheading, which essentially extends the blooming season by encouraging an additional burst of flowers. But in the case of perennials, he said, “some gardeners actually enjoy the look of spent flowers, such as sedum or purple coneflower. And the seed produced can be a good food source for birds.”
Some of the plants that increase blooms in response to deadheading include:
• Hard geraniums.
• Coreopsis.
• Petunias.
• Marigolds.
• Snapdragons.
• Begonias.
• Roses.
• Campanulas.
• Blanket flowers.
• Delphiniums.
• Zinnias.
• Sweet peas.
• Salvia.
• Scabiosa.
• Annual heliotrope.
• Geraniums (Pelargonium).
• Yarrow.
Other plants that do not need to be deadheaded include sedum (Autumn Joy), melampodium, impatiens, most flowering vines, Lythrum, periwinkle (Catharanthus) and wishbone flower (Torenia).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.