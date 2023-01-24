Dozens of non-profit and educational organizations will once again fill Manhattan Town Center for the annual Community Fair. The large showcase exhibitor event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4.
“The mall is proud to continue offering this event free of charge to area non-profit agencies and free of charge for the community to interact with them.” said Jeff Sutton, Manhattan Town Center Marketing Manager. “We want to connect local agencies who are making a difference with those people who can benefit from their services.”
The Community Fair has more than 40 registered vendors representing local organizations. Those groups represent non-profit agencies from fields such as education, health care, military, low income, arts, culture, and many more!
Manhattan Town Center’s Community Fair will begin when the mall opens on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Many of the booths will offer giveaways in addition to information about their services.
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
