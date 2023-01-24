Dozens of non-profit and educational organizations will once again fill Manhattan Town Center for the annual Community Fair. The large showcase exhibitor event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4.

“The mall is proud to continue offering this event free of charge to area non-profit agencies and free of charge for the community to interact with them.” said Jeff Sutton, Manhattan Town Center Marketing Manager. “We want to connect local agencies who are making a difference with those people who can benefit from their services.”