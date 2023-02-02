High school students interested in law enforcement will have the opportunity this summer to see what law enforcement training and careers are like through the Cadet Law Enforcement Academy program. The Cadet Law program is hosted by the Patrol and sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. Cadet Law will be held from June 11-June 16, 2023.

Cadet Law gives young men and women the opportunity to learn about the duties, training, and discipline that go along with a career in law enforcement. Students will learn a great deal about leadership, and about coming together as a team.