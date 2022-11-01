MANHATTAN, KAN. – Brian R. Peete has been selected by the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) as the next Director of the Riley County Police Department.
Peete will be the 6th Director since the RCPD was established in 1974.
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Brian R. Peete has been selected by the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) as the next Director of the Riley County Police Department.
Peete will be the 6th Director since the RCPD was established in 1974.
He currently serves as the Chief of Police in Montpelier, Vt. where he leads a dedicated department of 27 full-time members of officers, administration, parking enforcement, and a regional emergency communications dispatch personnel for a daytime population of over twenty thousand.
Prior to his current role, he served as Chief for the Alamogordo Police Department in N.M. Before becoming Chief in Alamogordo, Brian served in the City of Chicago’s Inspector General’s Office as the Chief Forensic Audit Investigator for Public Safety (Police Accountability) and as a Chief Investigator. He was also a Patrolman, Field Training Officer, and Fusion Center Analyst for the Chicago Police Department.
Peete has also served in federal law enforcement in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations as the Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge (Operations Officer), Detachment 206 Las Vegas, Nev., where he deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and coordinated U.S. and Afghan forces in over 150 counter espionage, counterterrorism/counterintelligence, and force protection missions. He also was the Regional Manager for Operations Enhancement, 2nd Field Investigations Region at Langley Air Force Base responsible for the investigations and operations for over 400 Special Agents in 31 AFOSI offices worldwide to include Iraq and Afghanistan.
Prior to a career in law enforcement, Peete was an Air Force aircraft maintenance officer who commanded three separate Maintenance Flights.
Peete has an M.A. in Police Psychology, a B.S. in Sociology with an emphasis on Employment Relations and has collectively managed over 1,000 people, 14 facilities, and over $1 billion of assets and operating budgets throughout his career.
He is married to his wife Natalie, with one daughter Gabriella.
Additional information about the transition will be released by the Law Board at the November 21 Law Board Meeting in Ogden.
Cowboy Country Church will be having its annual free Harvest Festival beginning with a Cowboy Country Service at 11 a.m.. The service will be followed by a free Chuck Wagon meal, wagon rides and easy trail rides (horses not provided), a bouncy house and apple cider.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.