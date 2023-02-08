Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has been recognized for its Newborn Screening Program, a service done 24-48 hours after birth to identify and treat rare conditions.

The awards, given in partnership between the Kansas Hospital Association, Kansas Midwives Association and Kansas Department of Health and Environment, were assessed from 2021 qualifying criteria based on state screening goals. The hospital received recognition for its critical congenital heart defect, metabolic and genetic screenings.