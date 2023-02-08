Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has been recognized for its Newborn Screening Program, a service done 24-48 hours after birth to identify and treat rare conditions.
The awards, given in partnership between the Kansas Hospital Association, Kansas Midwives Association and Kansas Department of Health and Environment, were assessed from 2021 qualifying criteria based on state screening goals. The hospital received recognition for its critical congenital heart defect, metabolic and genetic screenings.
"With these screenings being regulated by the state, it allows our hospital to consistently provide evidenced based care and referrals as needed." says Chandra Case, director of Women's Health.
The program, available to Kansas families at no cost since 1965, is a collaborative effort among public health, hospitals, providers and the parents of the babies screened. Newborn screening in Kansas consists of three types of tests: hearing screen to detect hearing loss, pulse oximetry screening to detect critical congenital heart defects and a heel stick to collect small blood samples which can detect 32 genetic or metabolic conditions.
“This achievement speaks to the high quality of care that every member of our team provides to our moms and babies,” says Bob Copple, hospital president. “I am so proud of the collaborative effort of all involved in receiving this recognition.”
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
