Over the span of three seasons, the Volland Foundation will play host to eleven artist residents in 2023. The residents: Derrick Doty, Lindsey Drager, Bethany Engstrom, Danielle Fauth, Paige Kaptuch, Melanie Metz, Ruby Hansen Murray, Alex Robinson, Michael Shi, Andy Webster, and Stephanie Zelnick come from as close as Manhattan, KS and as far as Shanghai, China.
This residency class represents eight states and three countries, and the range of disciplines is impressive: sculpture, poetry, music, photography, mixed-media, research, site-specific installations, textiles, and prose. The eleven were selected from a pool of about sixty applications by an independent jury.
During their time in Volland, the residents will experience the local culture and ecology, with opportunities to meet countians too. Most artists expressed a genuine interest in rural culture, and they will surely find inspiration from this place and its life ways as they reflect on their work and create.
Volland is thrilled to host these exceptional artists!
To encourage a no-pressure setting, Volland is not requiring residents to host open studios, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they seek opportunities to share their work. They will likely be around at our programming throughout the year as they also spend time exploring the Flint Hills, so keep your eyes peeled for these temporary residents and help us welcome them to this extraordinary place in Kansas.
