Over the span of three seasons, the Volland Foundation will play host to eleven artist residents in 2023. The residents: Derrick Doty, Lindsey Drager, Bethany Engstrom, Danielle Fauth, Paige Kaptuch, Melanie Metz, Ruby Hansen Murray, Alex Robinson, Michael Shi, Andy Webster, and Stephanie Zelnick come from as close as Manhattan, KS and as far as Shanghai, China.

This residency class represents eight states and three countries, and the range of disciplines is impressive: sculpture, poetry, music, photography, mixed-media, research, site-specific installations, textiles, and prose. The eleven were selected from a pool of about sixty applications by an independent jury.