(MANHATTAN, KS – January 12, 2023) — The Aggieville Parking Garage parking management program, rates, and permits will take effect Tuesday, Jan. 17. Current rates may be viewed and permits purchased online.
Payment for garage parking is easily available through ParkMobile using a credit or debit card. ParkMobile also can be used to access your first two hours of free parking. Everyone needs to register or pay immediately after parking.
Those without a ParkMobile app can register their vehicle license plate number to access their first two hours of free parking, and also to pay for additional parking, at one of the courtesy pay stations located in the garage stairwells.
The following parking management program for the garage will begin Jan. 17:
• Sunday through Saturday — 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
First 2 hours FREE
$2 per hour afterward, up to $10 daily maximum
• Sunday through Wednesday
10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day — $10/night flat rate
• Thursday through Saturday
10 p.m. to noon the following day — $8 Safedriver flat rate
This management program was approved Nov. 15, 2022, in order to pay for annual operations and maintenance costs associated with the garage.
For questions about parking enforcement, rates, or permits, please call (785) 340-3413 or email parking@cityofmhk.com.
Register your license plate and pay with ParkMobile
ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., has expanded its services to Manhattan. Through the ParkMobile app, users will be able to pay for on-demand parking at more than 450 off-street parking spaces in the Aggieville Garage. ParkMobile is currently available at Kansas State University and Manhattan Regional Airport, so students, faculty, residents, and visitors may already be familiar with the app experience.
ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser.
“We are excited to introduce ParkMobile in our newly constructed Aggieville Parking Garage as we continue to improve the Aggieville Business District,” said Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the City of Manhattan.
“The app will make parking more seamless, further enhancing the guest experience in the area.”
Aggieville Garage permits
To purchase an Aggieville Garage parking permit, please visit this website.
Employees who work in Aggieville can obtain permits to park in the garage at a discounted rate, either $25 per month for part-time employees (who work, on average, 30 or fewer hours per week) or $40 per month for full-time employees (who work more than 30 hours per week).
All employees are responsible for providing proof of hours employed, at each monthly renewal. (Part-time employees will be required to upload two of their most recent pay stubs to verify work hours.)
Reserved stalls are also available. For $100 per month, a reserved stall will be available between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For $200 per month, it will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
University faculty, staff, and student parking permits are available for $40 per month. Parking will be available for these permit holders from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday only.
About the Aggieville Garage
The Aggieville Parking Garage is located at 1318 Laramie St. in the Aggieville business district. Currently, vehicular access to the Aggieville Garage is accessible only by way of the Laramie and 14th Street intersection. Access from North Manhattan Avenue will be restricted for an extended period due to construction of the next Aggieville improvement phase.
The public can access parking in the garage 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, long-term parking is not permitted. It is unlawful to park a vehicle for more than 24 continuous hours in one spot in the Aggieville Garage.
The five-story parking garage includes 453 parking stalls and 8,000 additional square feet of ground-floor shell space. This project, totaling nearly $17 million, also included the complete reconstruction of Laramie Street, with underground utility work between 14th Street and North Manhattan Avenue; a new signalized intersection at 14th and Laramie; and pedestrian alley improvements between the Aggieville Garage and Rally House building.
Revenue from Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district through the 0.5% Economic Recovery and Relief sales tax approved by Manhattan voters, which commenced Jan. 1, is anticipated to pay for the financing of this project.
A portion of the Aggieville Garage’s ground-floor space is occupied by the new Parking Services Division under the direction of Parking Services Manager Adrienne Tucker, who is responsible for parking enforcement within the two City-owned parking garages, including the existing downtown garage off Third Street, as well as on-street parking enforcement in Aggieville and downtown.
For questions about parking, please contact Tucker at (785) 340-3413 or parking@cityofmhk.com. All information pertaining to the new garage and other parking regulations in the City of Manhattan can be found online at www.cityofmhk.com/parking.
