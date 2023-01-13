(MANHATTAN, KS – January 12, 2023) — The Aggieville Parking Garage parking management program, rates, and permits will take effect Tuesday, Jan. 17. Current rates may be viewed and permits purchased online.

Payment for garage parking is easily available through ParkMobile using a credit or debit card. ParkMobile also can be used to access your first two hours of free parking. Everyone needs to register or pay immediately after parking.