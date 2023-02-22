abilene train.jpg

Abilene's steam train.

 Courtesy Photo

Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad officials have received an unexpected present as the railroad nears its 30th anniversary in June.

After filing the required Federal Railroad Administration papers, it was discovered that the railroad’s iconic 104 year old steam engine, Santa Fe 3415, has one remaining year of operation before it must be taken out of service and undergo its FRA mandated 15 year comprehensive inspection. This news comes after the railroad had prepared to begin the roughly two-year inspection process this season.