(MANHATTAN, Kan. – April 13, 2023) — The City of Manhattan is announcing the release of its 2023 Community Survey. The community survey will be sent to a sample of more than 11,000 households during the week of April 17-21.

The Community Survey has been conducted in 2015, 2017, and 2019. In the past, City staff and elected officials have been eager consumers of the data, and used results in a variety of ways to guide policies and practices. Survey topics cover overall satisfaction with quality of life, City services such as parks and recreation and public works, and support for future growth and projects.