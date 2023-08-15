Jerry Lonergan attended the Aug. 10 Westmoreland City Council on behalf of the Flint Hills Regional Council.
Lonergan has been the executive director of FHRC since April 2022, having spent the previous 13 months as interim director of Junction City Main Street. He also spent 12 years as the principal research economist with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, a privately funded CEO led group working on quality of life and economic development issues in the metropolitan area.
Lonergan shared information about the council’s history, highlighted some of its current projects, and briefly outlined the vision for the council’s future.
Mayor Mark Jack asked Lonergan about the council’s by-laws, which state that voting members who join the council have to be elected officials from the municipalities they represent. Jack expressed this can be difficult for small towns as many representatives are also working full time and balancing other responsibilities.
Lonergan understood the concern and expressed that the council will be taking a look at its by-laws and changes could be coming.
C of C Billboards
The council voted to approve a $1,350 contribution to help the Chamber of Commerce put up billboards to advertise local businesses. The Chamber hopes the signs will attract traffic from families visiting Rock Creek for school activities and other purposes.
Councilman Bruce Meininger expressed that he likes the idea not only because it brings tax dollars to the city, but also that it sends a message to local businesses that they are supported by the council.
Beecher and Rifle Church Annual Homecoming – Sunday, Aug. 27 at Beecher Bible and Rifle Church, 31624 Chapel St. Wabaunsee. Church service will start at 9:45 A.M. followed by a potluck luncheon at noon. Meat will be provided. After fellowship and lunch, we will have a program in the church…
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
