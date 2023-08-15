Jerry Lonergan attended the Aug. 10 Westmoreland City Council on behalf of the Flint Hills Regional Council.

Lonergan has been the executive director of FHRC since April 2022, having spent the previous 13 months as interim director of Junction City Main Street. He also spent 12 years as the principal research economist with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, a privately funded CEO led group working on quality of life and economic development issues in the metropolitan area.