McKaine Farr, 21, of Wamego, along with two others, was taken into custody June 22 on Pottawatomie County District Court warrants in connection to the suspected fentanyl-related death of an 18-year-old man at a hotel in Manhattan on March 11, 2023, according to a Riley County Police Department news release.

Noah Baker, 19, Junction City, and Shawn Samuelson, 22, Manhattan, along with Farr, were all arrested for distribution of a controlled substance causing death.