McKaine Farr, 21, of Wamego, along with two others, was taken into custody June 22 on Pottawatomie County District Court warrants in connection to the suspected fentanyl-related death of an 18-year-old man at a hotel in Manhattan on March 11, 2023, according to a Riley County Police Department news release.
Noah Baker, 19, Junction City, and Shawn Samuelson, 22, Manhattan, along with Farr, were all arrested for distribution of a controlled substance causing death.
Farr was arrested in rural Wamego with assistance from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, the release said. During a subsequent search warrant at Farr's location, additional suspected fentanyl was seized. Farr is being held at the Pottawatomie County jail on no bond.
Baker was arrested in Junction City. He is also being held in Pottawatomie County, with a $25,000 bond. Samuelson was already confined in the Riley County jail on unrelated charges and is being held on retainer for the distribution charge. He remains in confined in the Riley County jail.
Other Charges
Farr had already been set to go to trial in December in Pottawatomie County for charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death stemming from the fentanyl overdose death of Jayson Ebert, 21, Wamego. Ebert had been discovered dead on Sept. 5, 2021, from an apparent fentanyl overdose. According to the KBI, Farr knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl that caused Ebert’s death.
Because of the complexity of that case, Judge Norbert Marek had set the trial date for Dec. 4-13.
