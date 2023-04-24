Miguel Garcia, a business owner from St. Marys, was present at the April 18 City Commission meeting to introduce a new entity called Experience St. Marys.
The previous year, Garcia was asked to join the St Marys Chamber of Commerce but was never interested. However in December he was asked to help run a entity – Experience St. Marys.
Garcia described Experience St. Marys as the “perfect organization for St. Marys”.
It is a volunteer-run organization with a goal to promote the city of St. Marys as an exciting destination, as well as to uplift the community and advance local businesses. Experience St Marys will be taking over existing events in town that were formerly run by the Chamber, including the St. Marys’ Red, White and Blue Independence Day celebration and The Bells of St Marys. The group will also help out with the Shakespeare Festival in the fall, providing things for people from outside of town to do in town before the festival opens.
Experience St. Marys also aims to create new events that will include the entire community
“Our goal is to make St. Marys an exciting destination so the businesses can thrive and also with the events, the community can come together,” said Garcia. “When the communities thrive, the businesses thrive.”
Trash Service
A resident addressed the city commission requesting help in regards to waste management for his household, which is considered by the city to be a duplex and would require the purchase of two Tri-County Waste totes.
While the house was formerly an apartment building, it has been a single-family dwelling since its owner purchased it in 2006.
City Manager Maurice Cordell said this should be spoken about further with Christie Hitch from Tri-County Waste about the contract and with the city attorney to make a determination on the zoning issue. This was carried over, for further discussion at the next meeting.
Mount Calvary Road Asphalt
About a month ago, Pottawatomie County contacted the city about re-paving Mount Calvary Road with an inch-and-a-half overlay and some shoulder work. From the city limits to the new portion of Mount Calvary Road, it will cost $21,190. The commissioners approved the asphalt proposal as presented.
Golf Course
Darryl Pearson from Mammoth Construction has given three options about the new reconfiguration of the golf course, according to Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith.
While Kleinsmith isn’t particularly fond of these new designs, he prefers the third option. He wants to configure it in such a way to lengthen some of the holes, to par 35 and doesn’t want to turn it into a par three course.
“The general feeling is that we don’t want to give up that par,” Kleinsmith said. “A par should be at least 35. I think looking at Option C, there may be ways to lengthen a couple of those holes to get you to 35 and keep the driving range.”
Regardless, they will have to build a new green no matter what.
The commissioners discussed options on how the green will be irrigated. The most affordable way, according to Kleinsmith, may be to move the driving range so less of the configuration will have to change. Mayor Matthew Childs had some questions about how much this will cost. There was a consensus to allow Kleinsmith to contact Pearson, as well as Great Life Fitness, to learn more and discuss the matter further.
Audit Engagement Letter
The city received a quote from the auditor, Russell Shipley, to schedule an audit for the next fiscal year. The fee for this service will be $2,150. Satisfied by Shipley’s service in the past years, the mayor approved the audit letter from Shipley CPA, LLC as presented.
