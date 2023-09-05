When Greg Riat and his wife Rachele saw that sign in the window of 527 Lincoln in downtown Wamego, they saw a fun opportunity. “I tell my wife, what the heck. Let’s try and buy this thing!” said Greg.
Owned by Joy Parks, the building was previously Joy’s Kut ‘n Kurl. The façade of the 123-year-old building had small high windows which limited the curb appeal for retail space. There was also a lot of interior work that needed to be done from floor to ceiling.
Greg is a farmer as well as a county commissioner, and planting season was right around the corner. With that on his mind, he envisioned renovating the building as a fun winter project. That plan was quickly changed however, when Angie Weixelman informed Rachele of a potential renter for the space.
“Angie tells Rachele we need to call someone who may want to rent the building Aug. 1,” said Greg. “Holy Cow, that’s a bit over two months away.” That meant a much faster turnaround than the Riats had originally planned on, but they knew many people they could call on to help.
With a strong crew of family and friends, the Riats gutted the interior. Demolition was a hard and extremely hot job, so Greg and Rachele were very thankful for the hardworking crew they had.
Champion Floors restored the original pine flooring and Francis Floor Covering replaced the carpeting in the hallway of the building. Beech Creek Renovations did the carpentry work. “They proposed and completed a beautiful burnt pine ceiling,” said Greg.
“They worked their tails off and it was so hot,” added Rachele. “They would take a propane tank with a torch and burn a huge piece of wood.” Burnt pine can also be seen framing the front entrance along with new siding that Rachele picked out with the help of Brian at Beacon Building Products. The new front windows Greg found at an auction in Lincoln, Neb. finished off the exterior design.
New insulation from Coaltrain and mechanical work by AMI rounded out the project. Cherry colored two blade ceiling fans to match the cherry stain of the floor added a final touch of style to the interior.
There is also a large back half to the building that is still a work in progress. Once it is complete it will be leased to Morgan Riat’s online auction business, Morgan Riat Auctions with Foundation Realty. Morgan is the son of Greg and Rachele.
According to the Riats, it was a lot of work but they wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. It was wonderful quality time with family and friends. They cherish the tea breaks at Last Stop and the ice cream treats at Bird’s Creamery.
“It was a lot of work, but so much fun spending time with our family and friends,” said Greg.
After all the work was complete, The Feathered Arrow moved in. Calley Hoffman, owner of The Feathered Arrow, added personal touches to the inside to make for a fun shopping experience.
When you pass down Lincoln Ave., be sure to check out the new look for 527 Lincoln; located between the Wamego Chamber of Commerce and Reflections Photography.
