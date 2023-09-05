When Greg Riat and his wife Rachele saw that sign in the window of 527 Lincoln in downtown Wamego, they saw a fun opportunity. “I tell my wife, what the heck. Let’s try and buy this thing!” said Greg.

Owned by Joy Parks, the building was previously Joy’s Kut ‘n Kurl. The façade of the 123-year-old building had small high windows which limited the curb appeal for retail space. There was also a lot of interior work that needed to be done from floor to ceiling.