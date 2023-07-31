Everybody Counts, a grassroots community effort organized in January 2014 in response to a report to the USD 383 Board of Education that a significant number of students were self-reporting to be experiencing homelessness in our schools, is hosting its eleventh community celebration on Saturday, August 5 from 9am to 12pm at the Douglass Recreation Center Complex in the 900 block of Yuma. This summer’s event is the eighth time it will be held at the Douglass Recreation Center Complex.

Nearly 40 community social service agencies and community-based organizations will sit up booths in the grassy area west of the Douglass Center Annex to share information about their services, to coordinate services with other agencies, and to educate the public about the community’s social services resources and needs. Many will offer free services and others will have giveaways.