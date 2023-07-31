Everybody Counts, a grassroots community effort organized in January 2014 in response to a report to the USD 383 Board of Education that a significant number of students were self-reporting to be experiencing homelessness in our schools, is hosting its eleventh community celebration on Saturday, August 5 from 9am to 12pm at the Douglass Recreation Center Complex in the 900 block of Yuma. This summer’s event is the eighth time it will be held at the Douglass Recreation Center Complex.
Nearly 40 community social service agencies and community-based organizations will sit up booths in the grassy area west of the Douglass Center Annex to share information about their services, to coordinate services with other agencies, and to educate the public about the community’s social services resources and needs. Many will offer free services and others will have giveaways.
Inside the Douglass Community Center and Douglass Center Annex, examples of the free health services community members can access from 9am to 12pm include:
• HPV & COVID vaccinations – Riley County Health Department
• Vision screenings – Lion’s Club
• School physicals – Stormont Vail Health
• Mental health screenings – Pawnee Mental Health Services, Inc.
• Hearing screenings – Advanced Audiology
• Haircuts – Platinum & Company
• Blood pressure checks – Manhattan Free Clinic
• Glucose checks and balance checks - Ascension Via Christi Hospital
Activities for children include face painting and temporary tattoos and skills-based activities, as well as a firsthand look at one of Manhattan Fire Department’s engines, a Riley County Police Department patrol car, and a Riley County Emergency Medical Services ambulance.
Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine will be onsite with their mobile veterinary clinic to provide free vaccinations and wellness checks for dogs/cats. T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter staff will also be on hand to share information about pet licensure.
The Flint Hills Breadbasket will be open to provide information about its programs and services and will distribute some free items. A limited Harvesters’ commodities distribution will start at 11am from the east end of their building.
A free community brunch provided by Hy-Vee will be served starting at 10am to the first 200 people on a first come, first served basis. This will be located outside on the east side of the Community Center.
The Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency is providing free rides citywide on Saturday, August 5. There is a bus stop right in front of the Douglass Community Center making it easy for community members to attend the event.
“As the name implies, Everybody Counts is for everyone,” said Debbie Nuss, Chair of Everybody Counts. “Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and learn about our community’s resources and our community’s needs. If you need help, please come. This event is for everyone.”
With the temperature forecast for Saturday in the mid to upper 80s, Nuss is anticipating a large crowd.
“An event of this size is not possible without the cooperation and support of other agencies and community volunteers. A lot of credit goes to the Douglass Recreation Center Complex staff for ensuring this event is a success,” she said. “Flint Hills Volunteer Center is also a key contributor to the event’s success.”
Nuss said the Douglass Recreation Center Complex is the perfect location for this annual event. People already familiar with the Douglass Community Center will feel right at home and people who have not yet discovered the Douglass Activity Center, which will be open the day of the event, will soon recognize what a great asset it is in our community.
“We couldn’t ask for a better location for this event and the response we’ve received from social service agencies and community organizations and volunteers regarding this year’s event has surpassed that of previous years.”
Visit Everybody Counts – Manhattan on Facebook to view a list of all the participating agencies or send an email to everybodycountsmhk@gmail.com for more information.
