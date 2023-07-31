Pottawatomie County announced Monday that Ashley Emig was the first Employee of the Quarter since new recognition program was implemented.
According to Human Resources Manager Whitney Phebus, the program is based on the concept of promoting team spirit and supports the county’s efforts to encourage a team environment.
“Members of the public, co-workers, and supervisors can show appreciation of the work an employee is doing,” explains Phebus.
Ashley Emig has the honor of being selected as the first Employee of the Quarter. Emig was nominated by more than one individual, and Phebus took the time to read the various compliments before the board of county commissioners. Phebus explained that Emig has “shown great customer service not only with local residents and businesses, but out of state as well”. Emig was described as accommodating, responsive, and a great communicator. She gave prompt and friendly service to customers and was described by one as “a keeper”.
Emig is a records clerk in the Register of Deeds office. She was awarded a certificate and a $50 gift card.
Design Agreements
County Commissioners signed two design agreements with Bartlett and West. The first was for a bridge on Havensville Rd. that was damaged during an auto accident. The design was estimated to cost $69,460. Total costs to complete the project is estimated at $650,000.
The second design agreement with Bartlett and West was for widening Flush Rd between Kirtner Rd. and Eliza Rd. The section of road referred to by some as “Kirtner Hill” is narrow with poor visibility. It is hoped that widening the area will make the section of road safer.
“As you may remember we received a grant for $300,000 for the widening of Flush Rd,” said Public Works Administrator Tim Eisenbarth. The design cost was quoted at $50,000. The total cost for the construction is estimated at $400,000.
Planning Commissioners
County Planner Stephan Metzger informed the commissioners that the Planning Commission will need to replace one or two members soon. “We have a list. A pretty lengthy list of people that have shown interest in the past,” Metzger explained to the commissioners. “Just putting that on your radar. We’d love to get those folks in sooner rather than later.”
It is the responsibility of the commissioners to appoint individuals to the Planning Commission Board. Commissioner Pat Weixelman requested that Metzger send them the list of interested people.
Metzger also reviewed several changes to the Unified Development Regulations with the commissioners. A few of the major changes include specifying a minimum number of meetings a planning commissioner must attend, simplifying the public hearing process, allowing a small number of fowl within residential districts with the exception of crowing fowl, and limiting digital signs to lonely commercial and manufacturing districts. The Unified Development Regulations can be found on the Planning and Zoning page of the county website.
