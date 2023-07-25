The Wamego Police Department hosted an active violence drill over the weekend at Wamego High School.
It wasn't something the department wanted to do, but it was something it had to do.
“In today's world, unfortunately we have to plan for acts of violence,” said Wamego Police Chief Paul Schliffke. “Not only in schools, but work places, malls, different stores.”
Schliffke said a change in mindset came around after the Columbine shooting in 1999.
“Until then, our mindset in law enforcement had always been, you go, you secure the scene and you wait for SWAT to get there,” he said. “Well, Colombine changed that. Officers were outside and kids and teachers were inside. So basically, the change is law enforcement goes in and eliminates the threat as soon as possible. In conjunction with that, we get the victims out as soon as possible to get medical treatment.”
Schliffke refereed to that as the “Golden Hour”. “I don't know if that's still a current term,” he said. “But it's important that someone who has been shot or seriously injured get treatment as soon as possible.”
Preparation is key to response, and that's what the weekend drill was about. However, the drill was the culmination of months of planning.
“This has been in the planning stages for six months,” Schliffke said. “Pottawatomie County Emergency Management coordinated, and the police department hosted.”
Participants included not only those entities, but the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, Wamego Fire, Pottawatomie County Consolidated Fire, Pottawatomie County Emergency Medical Services, USD 320 and Shawnee County. The KSU Police Department sent officers to support the drill. “We had to have quite a bit of cooperation to put on this two days of training,” Schliffke said.
The drill consisted of two scenarios – a single shooter and two shooters. They were able to enter a WHS classroom. Both scenarios were played out four times – twice on Friday, twice on Saturday.
The law enforcement personnel were training on an immediate entrance. “We want to train and retrain our people to go in, not to wait, to go in immediately,” Schliffke said. “To go towards the sound of trouble. The shots, the screams. Isolate the threat. Once it's somewhat secure, then we have officers bring in what we call Rescue Task Forces.”
He said those task forces were usually made up of firefighters who triage victims who are injured and then get them to a safe location.
This drill had a bit of a twist. It included USD 320 staff and the PTSO dispatch.
“USD 320 wanted to see how their personnel would respond,” Schilffke said. “The actors – victims, the shooters, the bad guys -- were given scripts. The players – law enforcement, fire, EMS, teachers – they weren't given scripts on what was going to happen. Part of that (training) is thinking on your feet.”
The scenario began with the bad guy shooting off a couple of blank rounds. Special blue plastic pistols are used, and no real weapons of any kind are allowed inside the drill area.
Once the shots go off, “the teacher has to decide, 'What do I do at this point',” Schliffke said.
Dispatch came in on a secure channel. “We were on a secure frequency and surrounding agencies knew we were doing this,” Schliffke said. This enabled actual 911 calls to be made, and dispatch had to page out law enforcement, fire and EMS.
“We not only wanted to make it as real as possible, but we wanted them (dispatch and USD 320) to train as well and I think it came out very successfully,” the chief said.
Scenarios such as these have what's known as “lessons learned”. In this case, Schliffke said he learned more training was better.
“I learned that no matter how much we train – because several of us have attended these and participated in these before – we need to keep training. The more retraining, the better we get.
“Every session of training was a little bit better,” he continued. “Not only from the player side and first responder side, but also from the actor side. I learned that we have a very good community of people who are willing to come together and do what we need to do to protect – in this case, our kids. In Wamego, we have a smaller number of people. We have a smaller police department. Our fire department is made up of volunteers. At the end of the day, I learned that we can come together to do our best to save lives.”
While the drill is over, the training is not. There are still after-action reports on this weekend's event to review. “I'm very anxious to see what people thought of it,” Schliffke said. “We'll review, look at was was good and what was not so good.”
Schliffke added this was not a one-time training, but an annual one.
“There are already plans to hold one for next year and I believe it will be a yearly thing. That only makes sense.”
