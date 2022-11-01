Elvis will be in the building when the Wamego High School drama department opens All Shook Up next weekend.
All Shook Up is a jukebox musical featuring Elvis Presley’s rock-and-roll sound. A jukebox musical is “when you take a set of familiar songs and weave a story around them,” said Jennifer Topliff, director. Other jukebox musicals include Mamma Mia!, Head over Heels, Footloose, and Leader of the Pack.
Set in the 1950s, the musical is a heartwarming story about several people trying to find love in “the most depressing town on earth.” The story features Natalie, a young mechanic who falls in love with Chad, a rock-and-roll roustabout. However, any sort of public indecency is forbidden by the town’s conservative mayor. Over the course of one night, the dreary town is transformed forever. It’s a lively, comical show sure to be an audience pleaser.
Topliff chose the show largely based on availability. “We often pick shows for the number of cast members, crew members, [and] pit members that we can get involved,” she said. “This one is absolutely no exception.”
However, her decision was also influenced by recent events. “Elvis’s music is really hot right now because of the movie that came out,” she explained. “It just felt like the right show for us right now.”
The musical’s main appeal lies in the catchy Elvis rock-and-roll music, but it is also charming because of its sheer fun. Topliff said that “hearing familiar tunes” and “telling a familiar story would be fun” for the audience.
The original story of All Shook Up is that of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. “The story is old, but also timeless,” said Topliff. “It’s the king of theatre … set to the king of rock and roll.
“Seeing our performers onstage just having a great time, I think will be really enjoyable for the audience,” she added.
Elvis’s music, as fun as it is, has presented challenges in other areas, including choreography. Hope Jacobs, a WHS junior who helped choreograph the show, admits that there are challenges to teaching so much dance.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get those moves sharp and precise,” she said. “That just involves repetition and going over those certain parts to get them as clean as we want it.”
Combining dance with other parts of the show also increased the difficulty of teaching and learning the choreography, with Jacobs noting that adding the pit music in particular was tough to do because of the adaptations that had to be made. She said that the best solution was “again, constantly running it and answering as many questions as there are…to where the actors feel comfortable and we feel comfortable and they’re ready to go.”
There are elements of the musical that make choreography easier to teach. For instance, Jacobs said that “we haven’t really had any big problems.” She said that “everyone’s been in a past show, or danced in a choir, or something like that,” and added, “we’ve been really good this year so far as in picking up choreography…and learning it, so that’s been really helpful.”
“Having a choreography as part of the audition was really helpful for us,” she commented. “From the start, before we even had a cast, we could look at, who are our stronger dance people? Who are people who can not necessarily dance, but they can move to music?”
All Shook Up is the first normal musical that WHS has performed since 2019. Topliff noticed (and welcomed) the big change in energy from the 2020 and 2021 musicals with fewer people and strange formats. She described it as “a breath of fresh air.”
“It has felt so good to have everybody back in here and the big energy,” Topliff said. “It is exciting…to have everybody together again.”
In a way, however, All Shook Up is a fresh start for the WHS theatre department. Topliff said that the seniors are “the only ones who really ever experienced a full normal musical,” commenting that “it feels a little like we’re starting over.”
WHS is also bringing back dinner theatre. The menu, served up the first weekend only, is a 50s-style diner, with a hamburger, fries, and an ice cream sundae.
The director, cast, crew and pit are so excited to be back. Don’t miss out on a night of good food, good entertainment, and good music. The show members hope to see you there!
The Details
Performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 18. There will be a 2 p.m. Matinee on Nov. 19.
Tickets for dinner theatre and the show are $15, and the dinner is only available the first weekend, with service from 5-7 p.m. Reservations are required. See a cast, crew or pit member to purchase one.
For the show alone, tickets are $5 and available for purchase at the door.
The Cast & Crew
• Cast: Natalie Haller, Piper Paddock; Chad, Layton Burgess; Jim Haller, Noah Gray; Sylvia, Kelly Gartner; Lorraine, Skylar Schoenbeck; Dennis, Byron Paz-Torres; Miss Sandra, Paige Lattimer; Mayor Matilda Hyde, Josephine Benson; Dean Hyde, Topher Padgham; Sheriff Earl, Gavin Yakel.
• Ensemble: Hadley Bettencourt, Hope Jacobs, Sam Hazlett, Cara Horton, Chelsea Lucas, DeLanie Rhoads, Brooklyn Watson, Desiree Parks, Keldin Morris, Kalli Miles.
• Crew: Stage Managers – Sid Shaffer, Maddox Topliff. Boden Fultz, Karlie Hamman, Manon Gambaro, Izzy Weinrich, Jasia Kohler, David Benson.
• Pit: Lily Moss, Eli Paddock, Sam Schermerhorn, Cody Reeves, Madison Tilley, Truman Vanderbilt.
