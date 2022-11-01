Elvis will be in the building when the Wamego High School drama department opens All Shook Up next weekend.

All Shook Up is a jukebox musical featuring Elvis Presley’s rock-and-roll sound. A jukebox musical is “when you take a set of familiar songs and weave a story around them,” said Jennifer Topliff, director. Other jukebox musicals include Mamma Mia!, Head over Heels, Footloose, and Leader of the Pack.