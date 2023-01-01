Editor's Note: Edward Seaton is the father of The Times publisher Ned Seaton.

Edward Seaton, who died Dec. 26, at age 79, wouldn’t have wanted to bury the lede. He was, first and foremost, a man who wanted all the facts, wanted them unvarnished; he wanted to face the tough problems head-on, believing in his core that there was always a solution if you got all the facts and worked hard enough to understand them correctly.