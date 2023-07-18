Randy Watson, Kansas Education Commissioner, was the keynote speaker at Monday’s Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Watson was named to that position in 2014. In that role, he provides leadership to the Kansas State Department of Education in carrying out the policies and programs set by the Kansas State Board of Education and leads statewide initiatives designed to achieve the vision that Kansas leads the way in education in the success of each student.
He devoted much of his time to the new graduation requirements the state is looking at that will begin for this year’s eighth grade class.
“On average,” he told the group, “73 percent of the jobs in our state require you to have a high school education plus something else. Some other piece of paper. That could be a welding certificate, could be a baccalaureate degree, like teachers. But another piece of paper.
“There are two sets of skills young people need to have,” he continued.
Academic is one. “What’s happened over the last 20 years, we are asking less in the terms of difficulty for high school students, elementary and middle school than we used to,” he said. “We call that rigor. And we’re trying to raise that back up. We call those Kansas Can competencies.”
Perseverance is the other.
“Chambers of commerce, starting with the Kansas Chamber, have said we have too many kids that show up and they can’t engage in work,” Watson said. “They don’t know how to shut this thing (showing a phone) off and attend to customer service. They may not even show up. They don’t have good communication schools, oral and written.”
He then went on to explain how the state was looking at helping students attain those skill sets.
“I want to tell you what we’ve done that will take place over the next years to try and raise that rigor,” he said.
One part will be what Watson called “Master of Competencies”. Instead of students being promoted or moved ahead based on their age and completion of a grade, they can find some wiggle room.
“What about the kid that can really accelerate? What about the kids behind? Can we vary this a little bit?” he asked rhetorically. “We are developing guidelines and protocol for what that will look like.”
He gave an example of an FFA student who becomes an officer in that organization. “They have to be elected they have to give speeches in front of other delegates, parents and alumni. Over the course of that, they may give 20 speeches. How much speech credit does any high school give for that? Zero.
“So,” Watson added, “the FFA teacher could work with the speech teacher. Then the young person could get credit for the class.”
He noted the goal wasn’t necessarily to graduate high school earlier, but free students up for other opportunities.
Additionally, to master the second set of competencies, students will have to accomplish other things that “will give additional value” to their diploma. Watson showed lists from which students will have to choose two – including such things as high school activities, attendance rate, Eagle Boy Scouts or Gold Star Girl Scouts, the military ASVAB, Silver Level WorkKeys, etc.
In addition to flexibility in some subject areas such as Language Arts, the new graduation requirements will also strengthen STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) skills.
“Why?” Watson asked? “Kansas is a heavy STEM state, starting with agriculture. And from there we go quickly in engineering, health care and computer science. We are a heavy, heavy, heavy STEM state.”
He concluded by thanking the Chamber for the opportunity to speak in Wamego and fielded several questions.
Classroom to Careers
Kylie Moody spoke to the chamber on the Classroom to Careers program, which pairs fourth grade classrooms with local businesses.
It started in Manhattan six years ago, then move into Wamego, Westmoreland, St. George and Wamego.
“The business works together with the teacher to kind of organize and coordinate what works best for that business and the classroom,” she said. “This started as a way to help young people learn about different career opportunities that area available to them. A lot of time, young people are only aware of what their parents, or the parents of their friends, may do. Or teachers.”
The program costs $400 for businesses, with $100 reserved for transportation and the remaining $300 for needed classroom items.
Announcements
• The Chamber will have a New Teacher Tour in downtown Wamego on Aug. 8. Aug. 17 is the next After Hours and Aug. 21 is the next membership meeting.
• The golf tournament will be held Sept. 29.
• Loryn Clausen was introduced as the new Times editorial assistant.
• Darci Hildebrand, library director, reported on the Wamego Public Library’s Summer Reading program and announced the upcoming Stargazing event.
• Brent Sigmund, Columbian, announced the final Summer Theatre Academy productions and the upcoming Hoo Haw.
