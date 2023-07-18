chamber.jpg
Dr. Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education, was the keynote speaker at Monday’s Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce membership meeting.

 Beth Day | The Times

Watson was named to that position in 2014. In that role, he provides leadership to the Kansas State Department of Education in carrying out the policies and programs set by the Kansas State Board of Education and leads statewide initiatives designed to achieve the vision that Kansas leads the way in education in the success of each student.