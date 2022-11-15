linton.jpg
Kansas State University President Richard Linton spoke Monday at the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce monthly membership meeting.

 Beth Day The Times

Student enrollment is the biggest challenge at Kansas State University, according to Dr. Richard H. Linton, K-State president.

Linton, who spoke Monday to the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce, is the 15th president of K-State, taking the role in February of this year.