Student enrollment is the biggest challenge at Kansas State University, according to Dr. Richard H. Linton, K-State president.
Linton, who spoke Monday to the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce, is the 15th president of K-State, taking the role in February of this year.
“From a national perspective, land grant institutions are down 15 to 20 percent in student enrollment in the last decade,” he said. “K-State has not been immune to that. We're actually down 21 percent of our students in the last eight years. So our campus, eight years ago, was 25,000 students and today it's a little bit less than 20,000.”
That means, Linton said, the university is doing everything that can be done to publicize the “great student experience” to be had at KSU, adding K-State has been named number one in the Princeton Review for best quality of life out of 388 colleges and universities surveyed.
But student numbers aren't the only problem.
“The population rate in Kansas has only grown by three percent in the last 10 years,” he said. “The college going rate for students that graduated high school 10 years ago, going to any college, was 54 percent. Today it's 44 percent, one of the lowest in the nation.
“So, two things we're working on,” he continued. “One is to articulate the value and return on investment and the quality of life for your child's education. But the other piece is, we're going to have to start recruiting students from out-of-state. We simply don't have enough students in the state.”
Currently the split is about 80 percent in-state and 20 percent out-of-state, but Linton says they need to shift that to 70/30.
K-State has, however, seen a slight up-tick in numbers for the first time in eight years, and the students have stronger academics.
“Our students are much, much better,” Linton said. “We are also much more diverse. So we're trying to reverse the trends.”
Linton described several ways the university was working to increase enrollment.
“One way is intentional philanthropy,” he said. “This year, in just the last six months, we've raised about $70 million in scholarships. Student affordability is the biggest issue and the biggest challenge, let's put money on the table to support this.”
K-State now has scholarships for students in the range of a 3.25 GPA and above. “Scholarships can range from $5,500 a year, which is about all of in-state tuition, all the way down to $1,500,” Linton said. “We have about 81 percent of all students getting some form (of financial aid). That's twice more than any other university I've worked at.”
For in-state students, there is the new Land Grant Promise scholarship, which provides tuition-free undergraduate education to qualifying students in several surrounding counties, including Pottawatomie. It is for students whose families earn less that $60,000.
“The expectation is to be able to do it throughout the entire state,” Linton said. “Why we started in this region? Two main reasons. One, it's the amount of money we had, and two, it's our strongest base in the entire state.”
The school has also established the Wildcat Non-Resident award, which is a combination of unweighted GPA and reduced tuition. “So now, anyone that applies to K-State that has an unweighted GPA of 3.9 will receive in-state tuition – whether they are from Paris, France, or West Lafayette, Ind., and it scales down to a 3.25, where it's 50 percent off out-of-state tuition.”
Building & Expansion
Linton noted there was about $450 million “in the red” for repair and renovation on campus.
“There is a tremendous amount of work being done,” he said. “You're going to see a lot of buildings coming down, a lot being repaired and new buildings as well. About half the effort is for what we call mission oriented research, teaching extension, additional is for student life, residence and all that.”
He specifically touched on the Ag Innovation project, “which may be of interest to your region.”
Money for the project is coming from state dollars, with matching philanthropic dollars.
“In a nutshell, the state provided us $25 million without a match,” he explained. “Then they challenged us to go after a three-times grant program for another $25 million. And so the College of Agriculture has been feverishly raising money to be able to support this effort. If we can achieve the goal by Dec. 7, we will have the opportunity.”
Linton said they were currently sitting at $54 million of the $75 needed, and expect to exceed that by the deadline.
What will happen to these dollars?
“Call Hall and Weber Hall will be modernized,” he said. “These were built in the 1940s, and there were some renovations in the 70s and 80s. These two buildings will be completely modernized. Then another building will be built in the middle that will support grain and milling sciences and food innovation. The idea is to be able to integrate the students and integrate the faculty across what's important in Kansas agriculture – food, animal science, agronomy and green science – all in the same building.”
K-State also has plans for two new research centers and other projects.
Next Gen Plan
“The other thing we're doing is the next generation plan,” Linton said. “This is our new strategic planning efforts. The last one was K-State 2025 and it was done 15 years ago with Kurt Schultz as president. With new leadership and on the other side of Covid, it makes sense (to make another plan).
“We are going to challenge ourselves to be able to create a land grant university from scratch,” he continued. “We're asking the questions, what do students look like today? Well, they're 18 to 24-year-olds, going nine months a year to college and getting a degree in four to six years. That's a four year degree.
“But,” Linton went on, “can we engage high school students? Can we be engaging with a 45-year-old who works at Cargill and wants to learn about data analytics and data analytics didn't exist 20 years ago?”
The plan is also looking at economic development, job creation, and the stakeholders of today … and tomorrow.
“We are about a third of the way through this process, and will be done in May or June,” Linton said. “Then we will introduce it to our community and doing listening sessions all over the state.”
Athletics
Linton said he always gets questions about intercollegiate athletics, noting K-State could make it to the Big 12 championship game.
“But we've got to win, two pretty tough games. First, we have to win away at West Virginia. Then we have to come back and meet KU at home, and they're actually a pretty good football team.”
He also touched on the Big 12 Conference.
“There a lot of changes going on,” he said. “When I first took this job, there was concern that it would no longer exist. But, in fact, it's not only existing, but it's probably stronger that it's ever been.
“I think what you'll see in the Big 12 during any given year, five or six teams might be able to take the championship in wide range of sports,” he continued, adding that was important were media contracts were concerned.
“That's where the largest amount of revenue comes from,” he said, adding, “(We're) one of only six or seven of the Power Five that's 100 percent supported by themselves outside of the university. So fully supported by ticket sales, by media contracts and by philanthropy. I'm really proud of athletics from a financial standpoint being separate from the university.”
Announcements
• Season of Lights will be Sunday, Dec. 4.
• Jingle Mingle with the Peer Chamber is set for Dec. 7.
• Stacie Eichem, Wamego City Manager, announced the opening of the pickleball/basketball courts with a ribbon cutting to be held that afternoon.
• Michael Stubbs, Prairie Guards, thanked Wamego for a successful Match Day and noted they were also participating in Emporia's Match Day.
• Karen Titus, Kansas Gas Service, congratulated the Wamego Public Library on receiving a One Gas Foundation grant in the amount of $20,000 for audio-visual equipment.
• Rhonda Jacques, Columbian Theatre, announced the upcoming Winter Theater Academy production of Oliver, Jr., this weekend and A Christmas Story, opening Dec. 2.
• The Annual Celebration will be Jan. 14. Nominations are open for Citizen of the Year and Impact Awards.
