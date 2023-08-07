Pottawatomie County is having a problem with traffic control signs.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman at Monday's meeting expressed concern about the barricades directing traffic away from the closed bridge on Louisville Rd being out of place.
“Yesterday when I went to Flush a lot of them barricades are blown over into the ditches,” said Weixelman. “It just looks like someone went out there and pulled them all over.”
“I know we sent guys out last Saturday or Sunday, because the same thing had happened,” responded Public Works Administrator Tim Eisenbarth. “By all means, shoot me a text or something (when you see that). We’ve always got guys. Even on the weekend someone is on call.”
Commissioner Greg Riat suggested the sheriff’s department should be made aware.
“I think that’s a felony, tampering with a traffic control device. Assuming it was done in orneriness, it could turn into a pretty bad deal if someone gets hurt,” he said.
Cookies for Commissioners
The Lucky ‘Leven 4-H club presented the county commissioners with their first-place cookie jar from the Pottawatomie County Fair.
Hayes Rickstrew spoke for the group. “The whole point of the cookie jar is to thank our county commissioners,” said Rickstrew as he presented the board with the jar full of a variety of cookies.
Presenting the cookies along with Hayes were fellow club members Liberty Sharpe, Weston Abitz, and Joel Louderback.
Culvert Lining Bids
Eisenbarth received permission from the commission to pursue bids for a UV cured-in-place culvert lining process to be used on five culverts in the county that are located under asphalt. The process does not require the asphalt to be torn up, or the road to close. Also, it is predicted to last three to four times longer than replacing the pipe in the traditional manner.
Eisenbarth is hoping to move forward with the process in the fall. The funds are already in the budget and will come from the Special Highway Fund. “This is something we’d like to – maybe not every year but maybe every other year – try at least just under the asphalt roads. Then possibly we can do a little better job maintaining what we’ve got,” explained Eisenbarth.
Noxious Weeds
According to Noxious Weed Director Mark Jack, the department completed spraying of Johnson grass for KDOT and continues to spray Johnson grass throughout the county. The department also assisted buildings and grounds with a concrete pour, prepared items for the county fair, and worked on beams for Public Works.
Jack confirmed that sound proofing for the Justice Center Glycol cooling unit has been ordered. The cooling unit has been a source of noise pollution for those living near the unit.
County Job Openings
Whitney Phebus, Human Resources Director, informed the commissioners on a number of new vacancies in the county since her previous report. Position openings include Motor Vehicle Supervisor, Operations Officer, a Section Patrolman, three General Technicians, and an EMS Lieutenant position. They are also accepting applications for a Zoning Compliance Inspector, and a Paramedic PRN.
“Do you have any suggestions as to what caused (all the job openings)?” asked Weixelman.
“I don’t think there was a main thing that caused it. It’s just other people finding employment and leaving. A lot of them were internal transfers so they are staying within the county, so that’s a positive side of it,” replied Phebus.
Service Awards
Betty Abitz, Register of Deeds, was recognized for 30 years of service with the county. Her grandson Weston was present to see her receive her award. Also receiving a service award was Katie Krohn for five years with the appraiser’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.