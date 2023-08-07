cookie.jpg
Members of the Lucky 'Leven 4-H Club present the Pottawatomie County Commissioners with their first-place cookie jar from the County Fair.

 Annie Wolfe The Times

Pottawatomie County is having a problem with traffic control signs.

Commissioner Pat Weixelman at Monday's meeting expressed concern about the barricades directing traffic away from the closed bridge on Louisville Rd being out of place.