Peter Clark, Bayer Construction, approached the USD 320 Board of Education at Monday's meeting with a partnership proposal to use some vacant district property.
The area in question is part of the property purchased several years ago from the Catholic church on the corner of 8th and Poplar St. where the old St. Bernard Church stood.
The City of Wamego is about to embark on a massive four-year street project which will replacing 25 blocks of city streets, including water, sewer and adding storm drainage. Bayer Construction has the contract for the work.
“Part of our competitive bid was to pre-purchase materials up front to avoid inflation,” Clark told the board. “But the caveat is, they actually make you take the materials. So one of our needs is to have a location to store some of those materials.”
Bayer's proposal is to take a portion of the green space, 180'x150', add a crushed rock surface, two covered structures at the end and then fence the property. The covered area would house the plastic pipe, which cannot be stored in the sunlight. The space would also serve as an equipment and tool staging area.
Clark added the fence would be screened, and school/team logos could be added to it. Additionally, if the district had the idea of using this space for future parking, Clark said they could be graded before putting down the base.
“That's an add we can do with relatively little cost to us that's a benefit for you,” he said.
In compensation to the district, Clark offered three options.
Options one and two would be discounted work on the Sports Complex parking lot, grading and adding asphalt millings.
The first option would be to use the dirt to fill in a place behind the stadium where the unused “nature park” is located. That cost would be $12.50 per cubic yard. Option two would be the same work on the parking lot, but exporting the dirt to an off-site location for a cost of $9 per cubic yard.
The third option is a cash rent of $15,000.
Clark told the board members they could put off a decision on which option they would like, but if they wanted the partnership he needed to know soon, as he already had supplies coming in.
There was some discussion on traffic issues, especially during school arrival and departure times, and Clark said they could work around any problems.
The board opted on a 4-0 vote to authorize Superintendent Rob McKim to work with Clark on a partnership contract, but held off on which option to select. Board members Bruce Coleman, Terra Miller and Deb Long were absent.
2023-24 Handbooks
The board accepted all of the presented handbooks for the upcoming school year, including the High School. An anticipated daily schedule for the high school was not included.
Board President Mike Billings did request that the district start looking at aligning the organization of the handbooks for next year.
“Each individual facility, activity, school has a very good handbook,” he said, “and I appreciate all the hard work. (But) maybe by this meeting next year, standard practice could have that transportation is always Section 17, for example.”
2023-24 Fee Schedule
The board approved next year's fee schedule. There are some increases, including the WHS Activity Pass, which goes up $10. There is also an average of a $10 increase for art supplies.
McKim said the food service costs were not included. “They will be eventually,” he said. “We're waiting on the feds to provide their feedback.”
Secure Entrances
McKim briefly discussed the work the district is doing with BBN on new school entrances, specifically the middle school and West Elementary. He noted the architects had met with the administration, walked through the buildings and put together some ideas.
“I just want to make sure we have buy in from the building leadership,” Billings said. “Is that what you want? I don't want you to feel like we're pushing the easy button. It needs to be user friendly, as you will use it every day. Also, does it make sense? Is it safe? Does the team in that building support it?”
The board will receive the plans, then possibly meet with BBN and the admin team.
Superintendent Report
McKim announced the district end-of-year breakfast will be from 7:30 to 8:45, May 24. “In the consent agenda you saw a whole bunch of businesses donating to our staff,” he said. “As always, the Wamego community steps up and provides and wants to be part of what we do at the schools. I wanted to thank them, and invite you (the board) to be there. We will be honoring a lot of people and thanking them for their work this year.” The breakfast will be in the high school lower gym.
He also reported that recent evacuation drills went well, with Assistant Superintendent Scott Meitler noting that the high school and elementary school students took them seriously “and took care of business like they were supposed to.”
McKim also noted there were five board positions coming up for election this summer. June 1 is the deadline to file.
Recognition
The board recognized numerous students who qualified for state and national competitions and festivals including forensics, band, choir, FBLA, and FCCLA.
Donations
The board approved with thanks following donations:
• Plants and dirt for the district raised bed gardens at West, WMS, and the district office from Kaw Valley Green House.
• Donations for the end-of-year breakfast from Wamego Drug Store, Scarecrows Snow Cones, Reese & Novelly, CPA, Tri-County Waste, Wamego Vet Clinic, WTC, Vision Source, State Farm (Michele Jacobs), Pizza Hut, Bank of the Flint Hills, Vanderbilt's, Reset Spa, Crossroads Realty, Oz Winery, American Family Insurance (Andy Brunenn).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.