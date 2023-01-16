Fifteen years ago, Amy Davis never imagined herself in a medical field. “I didn’t want to be in nursing. No one in my family was in medical,” said Davis. “I had no idea what nursing really was.”
Amy had the preconceived idea that nursing involved little more than giving shots all day and she could not imagine she would enjoy it. Amy’s husband Bill thought otherwise. His grandmother was a nurse, and he knew Amy had what it took to do the job well and love it at the same time. He recognized qualities in Amy like those in his grandmother. He tried for years to convince her.
It wasn’t until Amy was laid off from her job with Verizon that her husband was able to convince her to try working as a Certified Nurses Aide. Amy saw that the training was short, and she could work close to home so she decided to give it a try. After finishing her training, she began working in long term cre.
“I loved it, absolutely loved it,” said Amy. She never expected to have such a passion for going to work every day. Wamego is Amy’s hometown, so she knew a lot of the people she was caring for and she loved the connection she had with her patients. The job was more fulfilling than she could have ever imagined. The hard part was listening to her husband tell her he was right all along.
After seven years as a CNA, Amy had learned a lot and was ready to take her education further. She went back to school to obtain her LPN from Washburn Tech. At the time she was content to work as an LPN forever. “I always wanted to be an RN, but I got comfortable. I was already part of the management team. My input counted,” said Amy. Already in her forties, she also felt it might be too late to go to school for her RN.
Angie Barber, the Administrator at Valley Vista where Amy works, disagreed. When Angie lost her longtime Director of Nursing, she struggled to fill the position with someone committed to staying. “I took over as the administrator in June 2021 and by the end of Dec 2021, we had already been through three Directors of Nursing,” said Angie.
Angie recognized Amy’s love for the residents at Valley Vista and her commitment to the job. She knew Amy was the ideal person to be the Director of Nursing. However, Amy needed the degree the position required. “I told her, if you go to school and get your RN license, I will make you our Director of Nursing,” said Angie.
It was a long year, but Amy did it. She started school in January 2022 and passed her nursing boards earlier this month. This month also marks 12 years in nursing for Amy.
“I’m very excited,” Amy says about her new role as Director of Nursing. “The team we are building is pretty amazing.”
“I think she deserves all the credit in the world,” said Angie. “She made a commitment to make a difference to the residents of our community and she kept it. She is going to be a rock star and I am so excited for our future.”
