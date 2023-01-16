Davis.jpg
Amy Davis is the new director of nursing at Valley Vista.

 Annie Wolfe The Times

Fifteen years ago, Amy Davis never imagined herself in a medical field. “I didn’t want to be in nursing. No one in my family was in medical,” said Davis. “I had no idea what nursing really was.”

Amy had the preconceived idea that nursing involved little more than giving shots all day and she could not imagine she would enjoy it. Amy’s husband Bill thought otherwise. His grandmother was a nurse, and he knew Amy had what it took to do the job well and love it at the same time. He recognized qualities in Amy like those in his grandmother. He tried for years to convince her.