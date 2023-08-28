The Board of County Commissioners on Monday held the 2024 Revenue Neutral Rate Hearing as well as the 2024 Budget Hearing.
Heather Gladbach, Assistant County Administrator, took time to explain what is meant by the Revenue Neutral Rate.
“The Revenue Neutral Rate is the mill levy rate that would generate the exact same dollar amount of ad valorem taxes as the current year,” explained Gladbach. “So, this is the inverse relationship to the valuation. If the estimated assessed valuation increases, the revenue neutral rate will be lower than current year mill levy.”
The county is estimating a mill levy decrease of 0.779 for the general fund, putting the proposed mill levy at 29.109. This exceeds the mill levy needed to achieve the revenue neutral rate, which would be 29.039.
When the floor was opened to public input, Ed Martin of Wamego addressed the commissioners.
“I got that ad valorem tax statement and I want to commend you on that. That is fascinating information,” said Martin. “Sometimes when you look at the taxes going up twice the rate of inflation, we may be getting more government than we can afford. I’d sure like to encourage you on your spending. I really want to commend you guys on your trend and encourage you to keep it up. You guys manage the government we absolutely need. Us tax payers need the things that you do. I appreciate it. Just don’t spend too much.”
Bob Awerkamp handed out a speech to the county commissioners he said was written in 1997.
“I got a copy of that letter in my email and I read it,” responded Commissioner Greg Riat. Riat explained the work that went in to keeping the budget as low as possible. “I was really proud of our county. We had a budget number from all of our folks, and we asked them to cut more. And they did. We hated what our government has done with inflation and what’s going on. So, we as a commission really wanted to try to work with our residents and make this as good as we possibly could. Those guys, they really went in there and dug and rooted and saw what they could do to help us. I’m really pleased with the forty-some thousand dollars increase across the county.”
Riat was referring to the $49,248 increase in ad valorem taxes for the 2024 budget.
“I want to echo what Greg said,” added Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “As far as asking our folks here in the county to make some cuts, and they did. I was very pleased and proud of how they acted. But at the same time if you stop and look at what we’ve got for services in this county. That’s something I think has come a long way. We’ve got good people and I’ll stand by that until the cows come home.”
The county commissioners approved resolution 2023-48 to exceed the revenue neutral rate for the General Fund, Rural Highway Fund, Regional Library Fund, Fire District #5 Blue Township Fund, and the Fairview Cemetery District Fund. The commission also approved the 2024 Budget, which includes a mill levy decrease of 0.779 and an assessed valuation increase of $22,022,869. The resulting ad valorem tax increase is $49,248 with a $1,439,700 increase in budgeted expenditures.
Health Dept. Update
The Health Department is gearing up for flu season in October. Covid vaccines, flu vaccines, and the new RSV vaccine will all be available. Guidance with regards to handling positive Covid cases has not changed.
“It’s still isolation for the minimum of five days from the onset of symptoms. The next five days if the person has improved and don’t have a fever, they will wear a mask for the next five days,” says Leslie Campbell, director. “Household contacts will be asked to wear a mask for ten days while the person is symptomatic and then five days after that.”
Planning Commission Concern
Planning Commission member Steve Minton spoke to the commissioners with concern about the recent appointment of St. George resident Judd McCormack to the Planning Commission. McCormack is also a City Council member for St. George.
“I have a problem with that,” said Minton. “To me, there’s a whole potential conflict of interest. When this guy is sitting at the table right in this room across from me, am I going to see him representing just the City of St. George or the whole county?”
Weixelman failed to see the issue. “What you just described to me can apply to anyone on that commission, because they represent different areas and it’s all county. It ends up as a wash, the way I see it. I think we ask (county counselor) John (Watt) to explore it,” replied Weixelman.
“Potential conflicts of interest will be dealt with as issues arise,” responded Watt. “You may have some relationships that simply cause you to say I need to step back from this.”
Lake Elbo speeding
Ralph Brooks, a resident on Lake Elbo Rd north of Eliza Rd came before the commissioners with concerns about speeding past his property. “That mile stretch there has become a very nice road, and that’s the problem. People hit that and just continue to fly. I don’t have radar, but it’s well above 40 miles per hour. All I’m asking for is a couple of signs,” stated Brooks. “I’d like to see a speed sign put in somewhere around an eighth of a mile north of Eliza Rd and another one in the other direction, about an eighth of a mile south of that section.”
“Have you talked to the Sheriff, Ralph? About getting some extra patrols?” asked Riat. “It’s 40 posted everywhere in the county now on gravel roads.”
Brooks said he had not yet contacted the sheriff, and was hoping extra signage would help. Riat said he would talk to the sheriff and see what he could do. “Sometimes you just got to write them a ticket to get them to slow down,” Riat said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.