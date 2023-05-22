With the implementation of a new Employee Recognition Program, there is now a way anyone can recognize excellent service from employees in the county. Becky Ryan, a representative of the County Employee Committee, presented the new program Monday to the county commissioners.
“Anyone can make a nomination,” said Ryan. “Members of the public, a co-worker, a supervisor, a department head, or elected officials.”
One employee will be selected each quarter. Supervisors and elected officials are not eligible for the recognition. According to Ryan there will be an online form and a paper form anyone can fill out if they would like to nominate an individual. Nominations can also be submitted through email or by phone.
Employees earning the award would receive a certificate of recognition, a $50 gift card, and acknowledgment in the employee newsletter. The recognition will also be displayed in the county office.
“It’s always harder to get positive comments from the public, but I think in the last couple of years we get more of those than we do of negative comments,” said County Administrator Chad Kinsley. “Which is a good change.”
Budget Error
Lisa Wright, County Treasurer, informed the county commissioners of an error with the distribution of funds in two townships.
“I had a township board come in because the money that was coming to them was going into the wrong funds,” explained Wright. “On checking that out, we saw that the levies had been flopped and on one the values were miscalculated.”
According to Wright, the state was contacted to find a fix for the error and was told it may take two years for it to be corrected. “My budget reports will be wrong for the next couple of years,” she warned the commission.
The two townships affected were the Rock Creek Township and the Pottawatomie Township.
Future Substation Projects
Aaron Spreer, Project Manager for Evergy, updated the commissioners on three future transmission substation projects in the county. According the Spreer, the economic development in the area has warranted an upgrade from the current 34.5kV systems to new 115kV systems.
“We are all working together to provide more capacity and better reliability for everybody. That’s the intent,” said Spreer.
Evergy has contracted with engineering company Burns and McDonnell to complete a route study for all three transmission line projects. Stakeholder meetings will be organized to answer questions and submit feedback regarding final routes. Letters will be mailed out to all landowners potentially affected.
Position Change
County commissioners unanimously agreed to make a temporary full-time position in the health department a permanent one. A temporary medical clerk was hired in September of 2021 to help with Covid vaccine clinics and outreach for lifespan immunizations.
Health Department Director Leslie Campbell shared with the commissioners how beneficial adding a permanent clerk position was for her office. “It’s good for us to have that extra help, especially during flu season,” said Campbell. “We were able to get everything billed by the end of the year.”
According to County Administrator Chad Kinsley, funding for the position was already accounted for in the Health Department budget.
Attorney Salary Upped
Indigent attorneys in the county will receive a bump in pay for 2024. County commissioners agreed to increase pay from $5,750 a month to $7,000 a month, and to also adjust each year for cost of living.
The increase puts the indigent attorney pay closer to the rates of other attorneys providing the same services in the county and surrounding counties.
Chip, Seal Contract
County Commissioners signed a Chip Seal Contract with Harbour Construction out of Kansas City in the amount of $563,456.04.
Commented
