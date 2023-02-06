Pottawatomie County employees are having issues with the cost of prescriptions after the county switched to a new health care plan.
“Our prescription plan isn’t working very well,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman at Monday's meeting.
Weixelman acknowledged that he expected a few problems when the county switched plans, and he wanted to make sure administration was working to get issues resolved soon. “I had a prescription go from $30 to $180. It’s all worked out now, but what are we doing to fix this problem?” asked Weixelman.
Chad Kinsley, county administrator, assured Weixelman that he was in constant contact with USI Insurance Services about the issues and has arranged for them to speak on the matter at the next meeting. “Ninety to 95 percent of our issues have been with one pharmacist, so we are looking into that further,” said Kinsley. Kinsley said USI is in direct communication with that specific pharmacy regarding the issues.
“I want something figured out by the time they show up next week. They are going to have some grumpy old man all over them,” said Weixelman. “The pharmacist you are talking about is probably one of the best pharmacists in the state. So maybe he’s doing it right, and everyone else is doing it wrong.”
Kinsley scheduled a meeting with the insurance provider next week in hopes it will provide some answers to put an end to the current headaches.
Trees Trimmed
Tim Eisenbarth, Public Works director, briefed the commissioners on work done by his department. “I could sum up my whole report by saying everyone is trimming trees,” said Eisenbarth. “Whether we are shearing or using the CAT … that’s what everyone is doing right now.” Commissioner Greg Riat had noticed the work, and complimented Eisenbarth on the department’s progress.
Steve Roggencamp gave an overview of the work needed on Cara’s Way. “We did hire a contractor to do repairs. There are several spots up in Whispering Meadows where trenches have settled and pavement is cracked. As soon as weather is favorable, that’s the next place (the contractor) is headed,” said Roggencamp.
Ebert construction will begin work on the Onaga Bridge on Oregon Trail Rd in the next 2-3 weeks.
Awards
Whitney Phebus with Human Resources announced recipients of the Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) service awards for 2022. Mike Pinick, with the Public Works Department, was recognized for 40 years of county work. Receiving awards for 24 years of service were Scott Campbell, Terri Johnson, and Steven Roggencamp (for 2022). Try Berg, Robin Knoblauch, and Sharon Wahl were recognized for 16 years; and Heather Gladbach, Chad Kinsley, Crystian Torres Gonzalez, and Jared Wrosch were recognized for eight years.
As well as recognizing KAC award recipients, Pottawatomie County presented several of their own service awards. Steve Roggencamp was recognized for 25 years of service, Jack Plummer for 20 years of service, and Kyle Minton for five years of service. All three work for the Public Works Department.
Fair Building Fundraiser
Alvin Stutzman with the Pottawatomie County Fair Board invited the county commissioners to a fundraiser to support the new fairground building. A chili feed fundraiser is scheduled for Feb. 26 and will include a live auction, silent auction, and a dessert auction.
A ribbon cutting for the new 225 ft building will take place that morning. “It will house the hogs, sheep, rabbits, goats, and dairy,” says Stutzman of the building. “We also have it rented out in October for a wedding event.” The hope is that the new building will serve the surrounding community in a variety of ways.
Mowing Contract
County commissioners renewed a mowing contract with Victor Redding for 2023. No changes were made to the contract. Redding will mow 10 county cemeteries for $891.98, and Redding agrees to mow each cemetery 13 times during the year.
“He’s done a very good job for the county,” commented Mark Jack, Noxious Weed director. Weixelman agreed, noting Redding does excellent work for a very reasonable price.
