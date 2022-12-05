memorial.jpg
The Pottawatomie County veterans memorial is located in front of the old courthouse in Westmoreland. The commission is looking at adding names to the memorial.

 Annie Wolfe The Times

The county is looking to add names to the veterans memorial located in front of the old Pottawatomie County Courthouse in Westmoreland.

The idea arose after County Administrator Chad Kinsley was approached by a citizen interested in adding a name to the monument he told commissioners at their Monday meeting.