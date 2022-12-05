The county is looking to add names to the veterans memorial located in front of the old Pottawatomie County Courthouse in Westmoreland.
The idea arose after County Administrator Chad Kinsley was approached by a citizen interested in adding a name to the monument he told commissioners at their Monday meeting.
One side of the monument remains empty, leaving room for six large bronze plates. Each plate contains 50 names.
According to the county website, the memorial was designed to commemorate citizens of this county that served after Dec. 31, 1946. Those that served prior to that year are honored on the walls inside the county office building. The memorial was dedicated on May 30, 1992.
Funds were raised for the upkeep of the memorial through the sale of commemorative medallions. According to Lisa Wright, county treasurer, there are approximately 15-20 of these original medallions still available. Medallions can be purchased through the treasurer’s office for $25.
Mark Jack, noxious weed director, researched pricing on the bronze cast plates for the memorial and found each plate to cost approximately $2,600. Jack anticipates a large interest in having names added to the memorial once the word gets out.
“With the patriotism going on now, we will probably be inundated with phone calls,” said Jack.
Kinsley ask the county commissioners for direction on funding the addition of the bronze plates to the memorial.
“It seems like for what they did for us, we should buy the plate. We shouldn’t ask for donations for it. Folks gave their lives for us. That should be part of honoring them,” said Commissioner Greg Riat.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman agreed. “Let’s look at what it’s going to take to get names up there. I agree with Greg that the county can participate in the monetary end of it.”
Commissioner Dee McKee, who attended virtually due to illness, suggested looking at using historical funds for the project.
Fifty names will need to be collected before a bronze plate can be purchased. With remaining space for six plates, there is the potential for 300 names to be added to the monument.
