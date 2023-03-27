junkl.jpg
Construction debris on Glen View Dr., caused concern to county citizen.

 Annie Wolfe/The Times

When Pottawatomie County transitioned to a new health insurance plan at the beginning of the year, it got off to a rocky start. Some employees were frustrated to find they were paying more for certain medicines when they had been assured pricing would not change. Fortunately, USI Insurance Services has worked over the last month to rectify the situation.

Trent Nichols, an Employee Benefits Consultant with USI Insurance Services, spoke in person to the county commissioners Monday regarding the improvements made in the last month. Drugs which had previously been authorized on the old plan needed to be grandfathered in on the new plan, and that was now accomplished.