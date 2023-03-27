When Pottawatomie County transitioned to a new health insurance plan at the beginning of the year, it got off to a rocky start. Some employees were frustrated to find they were paying more for certain medicines when they had been assured pricing would not change. Fortunately, USI Insurance Services has worked over the last month to rectify the situation.
Trent Nichols, an Employee Benefits Consultant with USI Insurance Services, spoke in person to the county commissioners Monday regarding the improvements made in the last month. Drugs which had previously been authorized on the old plan needed to be grandfathered in on the new plan, and that was now accomplished.
“After the meeting a month ago, we went ahead and authorized those drugs. That’s where a majority of the noise was coming from as far as employee complaints,” Nichols said.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman admitted he did not understand all the details of how the plan worked. “It’s hard for me to understand all the ins and outs. How you save here, how you save there. But if we can save anything at all, it’s worth a little bit of trouble,” he commented.
Nichols estimates that the new insurance plan has already saved the county over $418,000 in pharmacy costs alone. “I’d be willing to guess that number could grow with some of the medical programming as well,” said Nichols.
Construction Mess
Pottawatomie County resident Steve Minton shared with the county commissioners a photo of construction debris on the road at the south end of Glen View Dr. Glen View Dr. runs through the Willow Glen subdivision located near Harvest Rd and Lake Elbow Rd. Minton was concerned with the debris being left on county pavement.
“This is why I think we need to expedite the process (of getting a county inspector). It kinda chaps my…,” said Weixelman. “That’s a garbage truck full of trash.”
The pile of construction debris contains everything from bricks, wire, concrete, siding, wood, and even broken glass.
“It’s the contractor’s stuff. It’s not the county’s,” specified Commissioner Dee McKee, who was not immediately concerned with the situation. “I see it up in my territory almost every time they are building. They put it together and in two or three days it’s gone.”
EMS Update
Hal Bumgarner, EMS Director, gave the commissioners a brief department update.
The Kansas Board of EMS Permit was renewed, the Program Provider Plan was approved, and the DEA license was renewed.
Chaz Steele was promoted to Captain, which leaves an open lieutenant position in the department. Steele will begin his role as Captain starting April 7.
The EMS department billed a little more than $140,000 for the month, and has received just over $56,000 in payments.
Bridge Bid Date
Steve Roggenkamp, Project Manager for Public Works, requested a bid date of May 1 at 10 a.m. for construction of a bridge on Havensville Rd. northeast of Onaga over Mound Creek. The bridge has wood supports over 90 years old.
“It has deteriorated substructure,” explained Roggenkamp. “The wood pilings that support the bridge … the decay of those is accelerating. We have a cost share grant that will pay up to $455,000 on this.”
The bid date of May 1 was approved.
Flush Rd. Intersection
The intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd recently received a larger stop sign from KDOT to improve safety at the intersection. Shilling Construction is to add rumble strips on Flush Rd as well. The date for the work is still to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.