According to a report from 2022, Pottawatomie County ranks 90 out of 105 counties with regards to the amount spent per capita on mental health county commissioners learned Monday. Johnson County was the top-ranked county, spending $33.29 per capita on mental health. Pottawatomie County is reported to have spent $4.10 per capita in 2022.

Pottawatomie County ranked slightly higher with regards to the percent of the county budget spent on mental health, spending 0.252 percent and ranking 79. Crawford County ranked first with 1.986 percent of the county budget funding mental health services. Johnson County spent 1.402 percent of its county budget on mental health services, ranking it fourth.