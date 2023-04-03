According to a report from 2022, Pottawatomie County ranks 90 out of 105 counties with regards to the amount spent per capita on mental health county commissioners learned Monday. Johnson County was the top-ranked county, spending $33.29 per capita on mental health. Pottawatomie County is reported to have spent $4.10 per capita in 2022.
Pottawatomie County ranked slightly higher with regards to the percent of the county budget spent on mental health, spending 0.252 percent and ranking 79. Crawford County ranked first with 1.986 percent of the county budget funding mental health services. Johnson County spent 1.402 percent of its county budget on mental health services, ranking it fourth.
Robbin Cole, CEO of Pawnee Mental Health Services, emailed the commissioners a copy of last year’s report as requested by Commissioner Pat Weixelman during their meeting last week. The report was prepared by Colin Thomasset, CEO of Wheat State Healthcare.
“My guess is they say we are underfunding them,” commented Chad Kinsley, county administrator.
“I’m not sure how you can draw that conclusion, unless I’m missing something. Because it doesn’t rank our use of mental health services,” responded Commissioner Greg Riat. Riat was interested in learning how many people use the services, and how much is funded per user rather than per capita.
Riat intends to gather more information on the matter.
Public Works Busy
It was a busy month for the Public Works department. Tim Eisenbarth, director, briefed the commission on an extensive list of work his department completed in March.
After Eisenbarth concluded his lengthy report, Commissioner Pat Weixelman jokingly asked, “so what did you do for the second half of the month?” Weixelman went on to commend Eisenbarth on the report, recognizing the length of time involved in compiling the information.
Eisenbarth reported that he has received positive feedback from the community regarding the brush mowing project that began last September. The Public Works department mowed along Havensville Rd., Onaga Rd., Flush Rd., Lake Elbo Rd., and a portion of Carnahan.
“This is something new we did this year,” explained Eisenbarth. “Luckily no major breakdowns on machine or attachment. We finished with a little over 270 hours on the machine, and we did approximately 32 miles of road. Overall, I think that was a real good project. We’ve had four or five emails complimenting on how good it looks.”
Eisenbarth’s department will begin dust control spray around April 6 and hopes to finish by April 20.
The commissioners signed a resolution to dispose of surplus property using an in-house auctioneer. Items slated for auction include I-beams, hedge posts, tubes, guard rails, and similar items. The auction is scheduled for Saturday May 6.
Columbian Rd. Signal
According to Steve Roggenkamp, county planner, work on the signal light at Columbian Rd. and HWY 24 will begin April 17. Highway 24 will be reduced to one lane in both directions, and access to Columbian Rd. will be closed from Henry Dr. to Country Club Dr. There will be access to the school facilities. The projected completion date is sometime in mid-June.
Plat Concerns
Planning Commission Board member Steve Minton addressed the commissioners during public comments to explain his vote against a preliminary plat for Willow Glen Subdivision.
Minton rolled the plat out in front of the commissioners and indicted the areas he had issue with.
“The reason I didn’t vote for it is this whole area here is not plotted out into lots,’ said Minton indicating an area on the plat. Minton then referenced another area. “There are eight 4-plexes shown in a cul-de-sac, so a potential parking issue there. Also, they are showing a playground on a gas line easement.” Commissioners were able to listen to Minton’s concerns, however they were advised by County Counselor John Watt not to comment.
Contracts Signed
Commissioners signed a contract for Shilling Construction to complete the 2023 Asphalt work for the county. The work was bid at $1,993, 451.94 and includes the Timber View subdivision and Wildridge Subdivision.
A contract was also signed with Ebert Construction to do culvert repair work on Old Farm Rd. The project was bid at $306,324.29.
Spring Spray
Mark Jack, Director of Noxious Weed Department, informed the commissioners that his department is preparing to begin Spring spraying work. Jack is hoping to begin at the end of this week.
Service Awards
Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager was recognized for 30 years of service with the county. Katieanne Deleon, also with the Sheriff’s Department, was recognized for five years of service. Ashley Emig with Register of Deeds received an award for five years with the county, as did Becky Ryan in Administration.
Commented
