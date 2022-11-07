Low inventory and rising prices have made the process of purchasing new trucks for Pottawatomie County frustrating and expensive.
Fire Supervisor Jared Barnes and Emergency Management Supervisor Jennifer Merrow both came before the commission Monday requesting the approval for an increase in the amount they can spend on trucks already approved to purchase.
The deadline for the next order list is Nov. 14. Even with getting the additional funds and meeting the deadline, there is no guarantee they would be able to get the trucks they ask for from the dealership.
“I need an additional $10,908 to place the order on those two trucks. I already have the money in reserve. I just need your approval to spend it,” said Barnes. Barnes had previously obtained approval from the commission to spend $50,000 each on two trucks.
Merrow was also short $12,273 to purchase a XL Ford for which she had already obtained approval.
While Commissioner Dee McKee recognized the challenge and quickly made a motion to approve the use of the additional funds, Commissioners Greg Riat and Pat Weixelman were not as willing to do so.
“I’ve got a week before the orders. They go in first thing Monday morning,” said Barnes, clarifying the urgency.
“You feel like you are being held hostage,” said Riat. “I support you all the time, but this is so frustrating what they are doing to us on vehicles.”
“It angers me when I look at two years ago,” said Barnes. “I’m not happy about this at all. But what are my other options? What I’m afraid of is we are going to miss it. It needs to be in and there are only an allotted number they are going to build. The money is in the reserve. I just need the approval to spend it.”
In the end, the commissioners approved the extra money for one of the fire department trucks, an F450 for the assistant supervisor, and the XL Ford for emergency management.
“It isn’t that you have the money, or you don’t have the money. It’s this idea of being taken advantage of. It’s nothing against you,” said Weixelman to Merrow and Barnes.
Radio Order Approved
Barnes requested approval to order 40 mobile radios and 100 portable radios from TFMComm, Inc. for Consolidated Fire Department and the Blue township Fire Department. The order would total nearly $600,000 and upgrade the county fire departments to the 800 MHz system.
Barnes noted that fire departments in Onaga, Westmoreland, Louisville, and possibly Wamego will still need to upgrade equipment to access the new 800 MHz system that is set to be in place by in July.
“We’ve got five years to get everybody switched over. There are grants out there. We’ve been trying to communicate with everyone out there that it’s coming,” said Barnes. Barnes explained that the antiquated 400 MHz system will no longer be in use in five years and everyone will be required to have 800 MHz radios.
Riat approved of purchasing the radios. However, he emphasized the importance of working with the other city fire departments to get the new radios in place throughout the county. “I’d like to see you work harder with those guys to get those radios on. Especially with grass season coming. If our towers are in and everyone has 800 radios, we should have flawless communication,” said Riat.
Service Awards
Eight Pottawatomie County employees in the EMS department received five-year services awards. Those recognized were Lisa Baker, Kelsey Holtman, Brian Huntzinger, JR Jenkins, Chris McNary, Grady Ratliff, Ron Rosine, And Deana Wiltz.
Riat commended them on their work. “I got to experience the EMS about a year and a half ago when I got stuck in a skid steer courtesy of a tree. And we have an exceptional group of people that work for EMS and take care of us. We are pretty fortunate here in Pottawatomie County,” he said.
