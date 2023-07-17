Public Works Administrator Tim Eisenbarth is optimistic that a new technique to line culverts located under asphalt roads rather than replace them may be safer and save the county money in the long run.
Eisenbarth identified five culverts located under asphalt that are needing replaced due to pitting, rusting, and curling. The sites are along Flush Rd. at Rock Creek High School, along Flush Rd. south of Buffalo Rd., on Carnahan Rd. west of Hwy 13, on Westmoreland Rd. east of Cree Rd., and on Westmoreland Rd. at an unspecified place.
Safety concerns due to the depth of these five particular culverts prompted Eisenbarth to start researching options other than replacement. “Lance and I and Nathan went to visit a couple of counties that use a lining process,” said Eisenbarth referring to Assistant Administrator Lance Forgy and County Engineer Nathan Bergman. “We were very impressed with it. There is no digging, no settling, no road closing.”
The lining process is called Ultraviolet Cured in Place Pipe, or UVCIPP, and is performed by Subsurface, Inc. Eisenbarth explained that a fiberglass resin “balloon” is inserted into the culvert and cured with a UV light. According to Eisenbarth there are several benefits to using UVCIPP. There is no settling or damage to existing asphalt roads, the roadway would not need to be closed during the process, the lifespan of the lining is 75 to 100 years (compared to 25 years of a corrugated tube), and there is no need to use a trench box.
The county commissioners were interested in learning more about the UVCIPP process and asked the Eisenbarth set up an information session with Subsurface, Inc.
Havensville Gravel
Eisenbarth also updated the county commissioners about a situation concerning the gravel the county had allotted to the City of Havensville in April.
Eisenbarth explained, “On April 3, the commission decided that 75 ton of gravel would be given to Havensville for the calendar year. The next year’s allotment would be 50 ton. I did send an email directing that to the City of Havensville on April 10. I gave them the stipulation that we would like this to be resolved within two weeks because that was the direction of the commission at that time. I heard nothing. I followed up on it and still had not heard anything. On July 6, they decided to accept what you had given to them with the exception the city would like the ability to revisit the continuation of the project following the previous two-year agreement.”
Given that Havensville did not respond by the stipulated time frame, Eisenbarth asked the commission how they would like to proceed.
“I would say accept it as we offered and when the time comes to do the entire county, do the entire county,” suggested Commissioner Greg Riat.
“But that doesn’t come together at the same time as the cities,” responded Commissioner Dee McKee. “I think we should not extend the revisit (of the project extension).
Commissioner Pat Weixelman was willing to give them the allotment that was originally offered, but wasn’t in favor of revisiting the agreement in two years.
“I don’t think it’s fair to any town to exclude a service that other towns continue to get. Especially when this one is probably one of the least amounts. To take one particular town and say ‘I’m washing my hands of this’ I would have to disagree with that,” said Riat. Riat reminded the other commissioners of the asphalt work the county does for the city of Emmett.
When Riat inquired about the cost of the gravel in question, Eisenbarth estimated it to be approximately $1,500.
“Seems like we are making a big deal out of something that isn’t really a big deal,” said Riat.
In the end, Riat and Weixelman voted in favor of revisiting the agreement in two years with Havensville. McKee was opposed.
County Attorney's office closed
County Attorney Sherri Schuck informed the commissioners that her office will be closed July 31 to Aug. 4 while staff is being trained on a new software system.
“People can still send us emails and leave us voicemails,” said Schuck. “We will try and go through those and contact people that week. Obviously, we will have a way for emergencies to come through.”
According to Schuck, training will be all day, every day that week with the possibility of opening Friday afternoon if things go well.
County Appraiser
County Appraiser Robin Knoblauch informed the commission that Walmart has submitted paperwork to the Board of Tax Appeals concerning the property’s 2023 value. No hearing date or time has been set.
Knoblauch’s staff is in the process of completing nearly 2800 parcels for 2023 relist and will soon begin field work to set the 2024 values. Staff also worked on relisting all mobile home parks. “I had two staff go out. They took new pictures of what mobile home was on what lot. That’s a big activity to try to keep mobile homes straight,” said Knoblauch.
Bond Hearing
County Commissioners approved 15 resolutions concerning bonds for special assessment taxes. The special assessments were in the following subdivisions: Irvine Acres Unit 2, Nelson’s Ridge Unit 6 Phase 2, Willow Glen Unit 1, Nelson’s Ridge Unit 6 Phase 3, and Willow Glen Unit 2. Stifel, Nicolaus and Company, Inc will act as the financial advisor through the completed sale of the proposed bonds.
