Public Works Administrator Tim Eisenbarth is optimistic that a new technique to line culverts located under asphalt roads rather than replace them may be safer and save the county money in the long run.

Eisenbarth identified five culverts located under asphalt that are needing replaced due to pitting, rusting, and curling. The sites are along Flush Rd. at Rock Creek High School, along Flush Rd. south of Buffalo Rd., on Carnahan Rd. west of Hwy 13, on Westmoreland Rd. east of Cree Rd., and on Westmoreland Rd. at an unspecified place.