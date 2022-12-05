The Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Monday made a preliminary decision regarding the redistricting of the county to accommodate the expansion of the board from three to five commissioners. State statute requires the redistricting be decided before Dec. 31.
County Counselor John Watt made several recommendations to allow for an even distribution of population among the districts.
“The target population for each district would be 5,158. That would be the ideal and perfect number,” said Watt. Watt worked to get each district as close to the ideal number as possible.
With a population of 5,077, Watt recommended that Blue Township be District 1. District 2 would consist of the city of Wamego and Wamego Township for a population of 5,724. Louisville Township, the city of St. Marys, St. Marys Township, the city of Belvue, and Belvue township would be District 3 with a population of 5,313. One of the new districts would be the city of St. George, St. George Township, and Pottawatomie Township. This area has a population of 5,139. The city of Westmoreland would be included with the remaining northern part of the county for the final district with a population of 4,993.
“I think it’s important for the north to have representation not tied to the 24 corridor,” said Commissioner Greg Riat, “this would accomplish that. I think rural representation is really important for this county.”
A tentative plan was agreed upon and Watt will write a resolution to bring before the board. Once Governor Laura Kelly has received the information on redistricting, she has five days to determine whether the new commissioners will be voted on in a special election or the general election in November. The county commissioners agreed to include along with the resolution a letter to the Governor recommending voting occur during the general election.
Solar in Limbo
The future of commercial solar energy in Pottawatomie County is a constant topic at the county commissioners meetings. Armon Bosse, member of the Pottawatomie County Planning Commission, requested direction regarding the county’s plan for solar energy.
“We need direction as to whether we want solar farms in this county, or solar gardens, or no solar at all. Solar gardens would be very well approved. Solar farms are why we voted the other day,” said Bosse, referring to the planning commission’s recommendation to adopt a permanent moratorium on solar farms.
Bosse does not see a need for more public discussion after all the work that has been done over the last two years.
“We have a good board that we work with,” he said. “ We don’t always agree with each other, but we voice our opinion. I think we have a good plan there. We just need to know if you want solar farms or solar gardens.”
Later in the meeting Watt presented the commissioners with a resolution to extend the temporary moratorium on solar farms for another year.
The commissioners signed the resolution with the intention of having a permanent decision soon. “I’m of the mindset that we get something done in the next four or five months,” commented Weixelman.
Riat supports the planning commission’s previous decision for a permanent moratorium. “For me the planning and zoning made a decision and I’m in favor of supporting that decision,” said Riat.
Watt suggested waiting to see the planning commission's recommendation in writing before making any decision.
Geese Dying
Leslie Campbell, Director of the Pottawatomie County Health Department, informed the county commissioners that several dead and dying geese had been found in the county.
“The Kansas Wildlife and Parks are investigating the cause and have taken samples for identification,” said Campbell.
There is no risk to the general public, however Campbell advises hunters to only take healthy fowl and producers should keep an eye on their flocks. Test results from the department of animal health should be in later this week.
Service Awards
Watt was recognized for his 15 years of service to the county. Sara Lampinen was recognized for 10 years of service. Lampinen is a legal secretary for the County Attorney’s Office.
Commented
