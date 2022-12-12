The Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Monday approved Resolution 2022-70 which set the future districts.
With the expansion of the board from three to five members winning the popular vote at the last election, the commissioners were tasked with mapping out the future districts.
It was required that districts be determined by population. The commissioners gave special consideration to the less populated northern part of the county. County Counselor John Watt advised the commission to Louisville Township, Belvue Township, and St. Marys Township in District 3, leaving the northern area in its own district.
“One of the things everyone has heard is that representation for District 5, the upper tier of townships, because of population, that would be a large area to be represented by one person,” said Watt. “All of the population is in the south part of the county.”
Watt was concerned if the district ran from north to south, the greater populated south half of that district (where the greater voting power is) would be where the representative came from. “Giving the folks up north greater voting power may be an illusion,” he said. “Anybody who looked at the maps should have realized the north part of the county was going to take it in the shorts a little bit.”
Commissioners Greg Riat and Pat Weixelman both expressed a desire for the northern area of the county to have two representatives, but with the state statute requiring division by population it was not possible.
Riat felt it was important for the northern rural area to have its own voice, separate from the more populated south. “I don’t think there is any perfect way to do it,” he said. “I wish (the number of districts) was still three. But it’s not, and it has to be about population. I like the north having representation without the influence from the south.”
With the intention of giving the northern part of the county its own voice, the commissioners approved a map with District 1 including the Blue Township; District 2 including the city of Wamego and Wamego Township; District 3 including Louisville, Belvue, and St. Marys; District 4 including the city of St. George and the St. George Township; and District 5 including all the remaining townships.
Riat asked Watt to research the procedure for going back to a board of three commissioners.
“I’ve had 10 to 20 different contacts telling me this isn’t what they thought,” he said. “My question is can we go back to three?”
Watt noted that there was a necessary waiting period but needed to research the specifics.
Solar Moratorium
The county commissioners are slowly moving towards a decision regarding the Planning Commission’s recommendation to implement a permanent moratorium on solar farms in the county.
Commissioner Dee McKee was concerned that not allowing solar farms would result in a great loss of tax revenue. However, Weixelman voiced his concern over lack of information regarding the tax revenue solar farms might generate.
“There has been no dollar figures. I have seen not one thing in writing after ten years. What is the generating revenue?” asked Weixelman pointedly.
“All I can do is look at what other counties receive,” answered County Planner Stephan Metzger, conceding that it was an unknown at this point.
Riat was in favor of supporting the Planning Commissions recommendation.
“We said we’d support our planning and zoning. (The vote was) six to two. There’s no gray area there,” said Riat. “As commissioners we are supposed to follow the county plan. And (solar farms) does not follow our county plan.”
The commissioners agreed to make a final decision at 10 a.m., Feb. 6. No public comment will be allowed.
Road Vacated
A public hearing for vacating a portion of Parallel Rd was scheduled for 10 a.m., Jan. 23. According to County Planner Gregg Webster, no physical road way exists on the east half of the request and the west half is dirt trail.
Resignation Accepted
County commissioners accepted the resignation of Planning Commissioner Jared Cox.
Landfill Holiday Hours
The landfill will be open Saturday Christmas Eve until noon and will be closed Monday Dec. 26.
