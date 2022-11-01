The Pottawatgomie County commissioners Monday approved a cost of living pay increase equal to 10 percent for 2023 effective immediately.
“Back in July we asked for a 10 percent pay increase and you guys gave us the 3.5 percent at that time,” said County Administrator Chad Kinsley. “We wanted to wait and see what CPI (consumer price index) was doing. Well, CPI is still over eight percent.”
Kinsley noted that the pay increase was in the county budget for 2023. Departments conserved some money to be able to cover the pay increase through the rest of this year. “The ask is for the 2023 COLA to be 6.5 percent and to start October 30,” said Kinsley.
The total for the wage increases would be $1.5 million.
Commissioner Greg Riat voiced his support for the county employees. “I’d like to support this motion. I started with the county in 1989 and I don’t ever remember things going as smooth as they do now and with the quality of people we have. It’s a great place to be. And also because of the cost of living and inflation,” said Riat.
Commissioner Dee McKee agreed with Riat but was cautious. “I’m sometimes the negative prognosticator. We can do this now, but we may not always be in the position to sustain it. I guess we do it with your understanding that it may not always be able to sustain itself.”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman wanted assurance this would be the last request for a pay increase for at least a year. “There’s not going to be anything in 2023 that comes up, no special requests?” he asked.
“I’m the ogre under the bridge and it’s Halloween,” he joked. “I just want to be sure if we do this there won’t be anything else because that’s a substantial pay increase.”
Weixelman went on to commend the employees for how well the county is running and then made the motion to approve the pay increase. All commissioners voted in favor.
