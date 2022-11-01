The Pottawatgomie County commissioners Monday approved a cost of living pay increase equal to 10 percent for 2023 effective immediately.

“Back in July we asked for a 10 percent pay increase and you guys gave us the 3.5 percent at that time,” said County Administrator Chad Kinsley. “We wanted to wait and see what CPI (consumer price index) was doing. Well, CPI is still over eight percent.”